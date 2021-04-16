All season long the Key West High girls lacrosse team has been focused on one task: defeating Ransom Everglades in the District 16-1A Finals, which the second-seeded Lady Conchs will have an opportunity to do on Friday, April 16, at 6 p.m. on the top-ranked Raiders’ home turf.
But first, in order to reach that point, Key West needed to win its district semifinals matchup against No. 3 Miami Country Day on Wednesday afternoon at the Back Yard, a chore the Lady Conchs did not take lightly against a Spartans squad who challenged them twice in the regular season.
“I was stressing so much, all week long, we can’t control how the other team plays, we can only control ourselves and our game and our play,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi, noting the first two matchups against the Spartans were very physical.
This time around Key West did not let Country Day touch them, scoring nine unanswered goals in the first 15 minutes of play, before rolling to a 12-3 lead at halftime and 19-7 victory.
“We slayed it out there and it was incredible,” said Giacopuzzi. “We were unstoppable and the girls were fired up. They were hyper-focused and I was stressing, as I was watching game film, I realized it was going to be a game about eliminating the mistakes and staying in control of the game and they did a phenomenal job of doing that.”
The coach credited the play of Ella Baxter for setting the pace in the game as the freshman not only netted four goals but also had four assists and won two draw controls.
“She was all over the field, on the draws, getting the transition going down the field, assisting the goals,” Giacopuzzi said about Baxter, who received the game ball after the win.
Baxter’s four assists were more than half by the Lady Conchs, who had eight different players score in the game.
Seniors Ericka Tunay and Barbara Lopez both had assists, while Tunay scored twice and Lope once, and Noami Grabus added an assist, two goals, four draw controls and one interception. Also, contributing scores were Bella Marchiano with three goals, Scarlett McMonigle with four goals to go along with four draw controls, Devan Bittner with two goals and an interception and Logan Simmons rippled the back of the net once.
“It was a very well-rounded win,” said Giacopuzzi.
Despite the lopsided victory, Miami Country Day did win the draw control battle, 13-9, but the Lady Conchs coach noted “our defense continuously shut them down,” collecting 26 ground balls while causing six turnovers. Senior goalie Gemma Egan turned away seven Spartan shots.
“They were forcing passes and we were getting interceptions and getting the ball back down the field,” said Giacopuzzi.
Even with Key West clearing the bench in the second half, Miami County Day was unable to mount a comeback as the Lady Conchs sent the seniors — Ocean Leto, Sophia David, Lopez, Tunay and Egan — out in dominating fashion during their home finale.
“It was a phenomenal way to go into finals and an incredible game for our seniors in their last game on our home field,” said Giacopuzzi. “Getting that 8-0 lead, so we could get comfortable, was huge.”
The coach continued to express that she hopes by beating the Miami Country Day by 12 — after in the two regular-season victories the Lady Conchs combined to beat the Spartans by 11 — will build enough confidence in Key West they will be able to hang with Ransom — who combined to defeat the Lady Conchs by 19 in the two regular-season matchups.
“We are certainly fired up and looking to just put a few more in the cage against them,” said Giacopuzzi. “We have given them all the skillset and knowledge they need, the rest is in their hands.”