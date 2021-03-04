Sixteen seems to be a lucky number for the Key West High girls lacrosse team this season as, for the fourth time in five games, the Lady Conchs netted exactly that many goals to continue the streak on Tuesday afternoon, topping Westminster Christian, 16-4, for their fourth victory of the season.
“Our defense did a great job again shutting Westminster down,” said Key West Coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “Westminster was in the offensive end only a few minutes, yet was able to capitalize on some of our newer defenders being in and scored.”
The Conchs coach explained that the Warriors are a new program, working through the motions of understanding the game, something it has taken her Key West program seven years to obtain and continuously now be one step ahead of the other teams and thinking several plays in advance.
“We are just now getting there and if we can continue doing that, then we will definitely have a better chance against Ransom the next time and, hopefully, a third time in the district championship.
“I know very well how it feels to be continuously crushed while your girls still trying to learn the game,” the coach added. “But it is also tough on this side of it because if you are never playing a team that challenges you, you tend to play down a little bit.”
She said she felt the Key West players did play down on Tuesday, despite taking 29 shots on goals, while claiming 20 ground balls, 10 draw controls and forcing five turnovers for an 11-2 advantage at halftime.
“While I don’t want to take away from the nine individuals who scored, we are still making silly mistakes,” said Giacopuzzi. “You have to be able to clean that up, that way, when we do play a team that challenges us, we don’t make those mistakes and bring ourselves up instead of down.”
It was also the fourth time this season Key West had every player receive playing time, which remains important for Giacopuzzi as it not only allowed for experience but also allowed Katie Collins and Chloe Bouchard to score their first goals.
“Scoring your first goal is not only a nice feeling but a great boost of confidence for those individuals,” said the Conchs coach.
Adding scores on Tuesday to initiate the running clock was junior center Scarlett McMonigle, who put four past the keeper for her team-leading 17th goal of the year, while adding an assist, interception and winning seven of the Conchs’ 10 draw controls. Bella Marchiano also had four goals to go along with two assists, Ella Baxter scored twice with a third called back as the referee claimed she shot blindly, and with a goal each were defenders Devan Bittner and Ocean Leto, as well as Sophia Braswell and Ada Van Loon, who also had an assist. Ericka Tunay had a pair of assists. Key West goalie Gemma Egan had four saves.
“I feel like we’ve just gotten to a point to where we can think ahead in the game and look for the next couple of moves,” said Giacopuzzi. “It is very nice to get down to the nitty gritty of the game and get very specific with them.”
In order to keep the team sharp, as they have not been overly challenged in the first four victories of the season, Giacopuzzi conveyed she has been putting her players in game-like scenarios in practice.
“We have tried out different defenses, from a zone to a man-on-man, and we can still take that to another level where we are playing man-to-man but still doubling the ball,” said Giacopuzzi. “That’s definitely a strategy I’m looking to go over with the girls that way come game time, if I need to throw it at them, I can. The more situations that can be thrown at us, the better, so we know how to react.”
Key West will have another opportunity to improve upon those fine details when they welcome Miami Country Day to the Back Yard at noon on Saturday, and Giacopuzzi stressed she is hopeful: “Miami Country Day will come in and challenge us and stretch our players to challenge themselves to make us get better next week.”
“I think at times we are getting a little too comfortable and I don’t like that feeling,” said the Key West coach, whose team plays district rivals Palmer Trinity and Gulliver Prep for the second time on the season next week. “I pointed out it was not our best second half and, while I don’t want to take away from the win, we are still making silly mistakes that we know better. After playing Miami Country Day, it should be evident where we stand and our ultimate goal is to close that difference between Ransom and where we stand because right now it sure seems like we are the next seed.”