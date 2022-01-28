One minutes and 38 seconds into the District 16-4A quarterfinals against Booker T. Washington and the Key West High girls soccer team had already scored.
Less than a minute later, the Lady Conchs added a second goal and the route was on from there as they put up six goals before the water break and five more when coach Justin Martin cleared the bench in the final 20 minutes for an 11-0 victory on Wednesday, Jan, 26, at the KWHS Back Yard.
“It’s easy to look past a game like this, because you want to get to the semifinals or the finals, but we came focused and ready to play, which shows in the score,” said Martin. “We got a lot of names on the scoresheet.”
Scoring started with senior Addy Sessoms netting the goal less than two minutes into the contest and classmate Mercedes Petro followed at the 2:38 mark, which would be the first of two scores for both players. Senior Izzy Walterson expanded the lead in the seventh minute, followed by a score from Nikki Tomita in the 15th minute and, just before the waterbreak, Petro and Sessoms both rippled the twine for a 6-0 advantage.
A collision between Sessoms and the Tornadoes starting goalkeeper would bring the paramedics onto the field during what turned out to be an extended waterbreak, more the length of a half, but once play resumed, Martin turned to his bench in the latter part of the first half, which was as far as the game would go in the mercy-rule shortened match, as Kathryn Smith scored twice, with Ella Baxter, Vicky Daley-Willy and Gisselle Dieguez all netting one goal.
“One through 20, there’s a lot of girls on this team and can give us solid minutes,” said Martin. “It takes a lot of pressure off everybody and our starters know if they need that breather, it’s not like I can’t look to the bench. I have good quality on the bench.”
Despite the convincing victory in what will likely be Key West’s home finale — unless they can win the district title — immediately following the victory, the Conchs’ coach was focused on the semifinal matchup against MAST Academy on Monday, Jan. 30.
“We were supposed to be playing them this year,” said Martin, noting they tied the Sharks last year but this year’s match was canceled due to COVID concerns. “They are the No. 1 seed in the district, so we expect they will give up a tough game, but we have all hands on deck and the girls have been preparing for this all year. We just have to bring our ‘A’ game.”