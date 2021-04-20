Responding to every early goal scored by Ransom Everglades during the District 16-1A Finals, the Key West High girls lacrosse team was determined, fired up and ready to play, according to coach Marissa Giacopuzzi, and it showed as the Lady Conchs trailed by only one with 14 minutes remaining before halftime.
“Those two goals gave us some great momentum and fire,” said Giacopuzzi.
Despite the early effort, the Raiders, who handed the Lady Conchs three of their four losses this season, proved to be too stout on defense as they shut down the high-power Key West attack the rest of the way to claim a 15-2 victory, which ends the season for the Conchs.
“Ransom turned it up in the second half and we couldn’t keep up,” said Giacopuzzi. “I’m proud of the girls, they played hard, they never game up, they even came to me to switch up defensive strategies. I watched them make executive decisions on the field, I witnessed them huddling together to chat about the play that just happened and how to prevent it the next time. It was a joy to watch how much they’ve come together as a team, to understand the game and it’s complexities and to take situations into their own hands. I trust them to do that.”
Scarlett McMonigle netted the two goals for Key West, while also winning one draw control and picking up four ground balls, Bella Marchiano contributed with one draw control and five ground balls, while Gemma Egan saw 16 shots in the first half, 26 in the game, and made 14 saves.
“That is a lot of action for Gemma,” said Giacopuzzi. “As a team, we only managed seven shots, the Raiders have a tough defense to break. Physicality and intimidation didn’t allow us to get in tight on their goalie for some quality shot opportunities.”
All season long, Giacopuzzi circled the district finals as the focus on the team, hoping to close the gap against Ransom, and despite not being able to do better than a nine-point loss at home, Key West still finishes the season with an 11-4 record, which included a season-best six-game winning streak.
Key West is losing five seniors next season — Ericka Tunay, Ocean Leto, Gemma Egan, Sophia David and Barbara Lopez — while the Raiders are expected to graduate three times as many.
“Everyone got in, some just at the very end, but regardless, they all played an integral part of our successes this year,” said Giacopuzzi. “With Ransom losing 15 seniors this year, we will be watching them closely and look forward to seeing them again next year.”