Play to the whistle, that was the lesson of the match for the Coral Shores High girls soccer team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, during its first loss of the season, 5-2, to Monroe County rival Key West on the Hurricanes’ home pitch, as Lady ’Canes coach Cathy Gwilliam stressed upon watching the film it was clear three of the Lady Conch goals came following clear handballs.
“My whole team was feeling deflated with some calls that really hurt us as a team,” said Gwilliam. “Overall it was an evenly matched game — honestly, in our eyes, it should have been a 2-2 game.”
The only difference was Key West continue to play, while Gwilliam pointed out her players tended to stop after the non-calls and Lady Conchs senior Addy Sessoms took advantage, scoring twice on through balls for the early 2-0 advantage.
“She was making a lot of good runs forward and got behind the defense and was able to score two like that,” said Key West coach Justin Martin. “She could have had a couple more, but their keeper was playing really well.”
Coral Shores would cut the lead in half before the intermission when Joey Eysenbach buried the first of her two goals, both coming on corner kicks from Delaney Donnelly, but Key West would find the back of the net three more times in the second half, on goals from Nikki Tomita and Gabby Lee before Sessoms completed her hat trick to put the Lady Conchs ahead 5-1. Sessoms contributed an assist, as did Tomita and Ella Baxter.
“Our goalies had five saves, but really they didn’t have too many opportunities,” said Martin. “We pretty much controlled the whole game, maybe Cathy feels a bit different because Coral Shores did play very well and I was actually impressed with the way they played. Especially the way they held their own at the beginning of the game, but as the game wore on, we became more comfortable with what we were doing and were able to put some balls in the back of the net.”
After opening the season with just one win in its first three matches, Key West will now look for a third consecutive victory on Friday, Dec. 3, at Somerset Silver Palms, while Coral Shores will take the lesson learned from its first loss of the season during what Gwilliam called “the team’s hardest week” going against St. Brendan on Monday, Dec. 6, Gainesville Buchholz on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Gulliver Prep on Saturday, Dec. 11.
“We can take the game (against Key West) and use it as a learning experience that referees are not always fair and they have to play to a whistle and keep pushing forward even if we get upside down in a game,” said Gwilliam. “They still have many games ahead of them, and I know with perseverance they will have many more wins under their belt.”