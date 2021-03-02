After opening the season with a pair of 14-point victories in the first two matches, Key West High girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi expected the competition to be a bit closer this past weekend. While she was correct about Saturday’s road game at Ransom Everglades, her Lady Conchs, for the third straight game, were able to net 16 goals en route to a 15-point victory over Gulliver on Friday for a memorable home debut on their new-look turf.
“We’ve got such a strong team that they are shocking me each and every single game,” said Giacopuzzi of the 16-1 win. “I am just amazed by how many we are putting in the back on the net.”
The victory against Gulliver gave Key West a 48-5 scoring advantage through the first three games of the campaign. Scarlett McMonigle scored a quarter of the Lady Conchs’ goal against the Raiders with four, while teammates Naomi Grabus netted a trio of goals and assists in the victory, Ella Baxter and Emma Louchhiem both put two past the keeper and set up another score, and with a goal and assist were Ada Van Loon and Sophia Braswell. Seniors Ericka Tunay and Barbara Lopez also had a goal, as did Devan Bittner from her defensive position. Ocean Leto and Ava Brock each had an assist.
“Not as many assists as we have had in the past, but what I’m seeing out there every time is just amazing and it’s making me set the bar higher and higher,” said Giacopuzzi. “It was definitely a nice way to make our home debut. It is so awesome to have this facility for our girls to play a beautiful game on a beautiful field, which is an incredible feeling.”
The coach also credited the play of the defenders — Juliette Hamilton, Rachel Owens, Maeve O’Hearn, Leto and Bittner — who she noted: “played an exceptional role in shutting down Gulliver’s attack and transitioning the ball back into the offensive end.” Lady Conchs goalie Gemma Egan made six saves in the game during which Key West claimed 23 groundballs, caused nine turnovers and won six draw controls, part of a 9-1 lead at halftime.
It was all preparation for Ransom Everglades, according to the coach, but it was not enough to get ready for the Ransom defense.
“We knew Ransom was going to be a tough game,” said Giacopuzzi, whose team only scored once more after trailing 12-1 at halftime and suffering their first loss of the season to the team that ended their last campaign in 2019 during the region playoffs. “Our defense saw more action in this one game than we had from the previous three games. Ransom was seemingly always one step ahead of us, drawing the low defenders up and dumping the ball over their heads for a 1-v-1 with Gemma. Those are tough shots to block. I’m proud of Gemma and the defense for keeping their heads up.”
The coach went onto explained that despite being on the wrong side of the scoreboard of the first time this season, she felt her team never gave up, and even switched up defensive tactics, but could not hold Ransom to less than a 10 goal differential — which turns into a running clock. Egan turned away eight shots.
Despite winning five draw controls and causing two turnovers and 15 ground balls, Key West just was not able to get it through the defense to see the back of the net.
The Lady Conchs had 18 shots, with both goals scored by Grabus and an assist by Bella Marchiano. Ella Baxter also scored but was on a held flag and taken away to give her a penalty shot that was then denied.
“Ransom’s goalie was pretty incredible,” said Giacopuzzi. “She knew exactly how to read the ball, anticipate the player and react with speed and precision. It was a beautiful game of lacrosse, and allowed our players a visual of what to work towards.”
Key West will see Ransom again in a month, on April 3, and the coach is hoping for a third time in the district championship game, during which Giacopuzzi stated they will strive to hold the Raiders to fewer than 10 goals, but first, they will take on Westminster Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m. before returning home to host Miami Country Day on Saturday at noon.
“They are bringing their ‘A’ game every single time, which is such a great thrill,” said Giacopuzzi. “It is nice to see everyone get on to the field and make a stats in one way or the other. That’s what’s going to build their confidence in the end and it keeps the team collectively because they get so excited when the other girls get in there, they all get excited.”