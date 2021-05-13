The opportunities were there for the Key West High softball team during the Region 4-4A semifinals against state powerhouse American Heritage, a team who had won eight titles in the past 15 years, but timely mistakes at the plate and on the field negated those chances against a stout Patriots defense who shut out the Lady Conchs, 5-0, to eliminate the home team from postseason play on Tuesday at the Back Yard.
“We hit the ball pretty hard and they didn’t hit the ball hard at all — they just fell into spots,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia. “Our bunt defense just wasn’t up to par. We threw one down the line that scored one and another that bounced of the bag and ended up turning into two runs, but the girls fought, being down 5-0 after three, and stayed in there.”
Heritage scored on a questionable call in the first inning, as the home plate umpire claimed the Patriots base runner touched the plate before the final out was recorded at second base, a throwing error on a bunt allowed a run to score in the second frame and in the third another error on a sacrifice bunt led to two more runs coming around to score all on just six hits in the game for Heritage.
That would be the extent of the scoring in the game, despite Key West putting a runner in scoring position in all but the fifth and seventh innings. In the third and sixth they were in scoring position before an out was even recorded only to be stranded at third both times. Key West had three hits from Isabella Perez, on a double to lead off the third, Marina Goins and Savannah Delph.
“We just didn’t put the hits together,” said Garcia. “You have to give credit to their pitcher because she threw the ball extremely well and we didn’t adjust. That’s as simply as it was.”
Key West starting pitcher Coral Geide tossed the first five frames, but could not get out of the sixth, loading the bases without any outs, but freshman Chloe Gilday was able to get out of the jam without allowing a run and then sat down the side in order in the seventh.
Geide struck out six but also walked six in the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits. Gilday did not allow a base runner and struck out one in her two innings of work.
“Coral pitched her butt off, but struggled with location,” said Garcia. “Chloe did what we needed her to do in the last two innings.”
With the loss, the high school career of Geide, along with teammates Abigail Marciniak, Sabrina Ramirez and Brynn Price, came to a close, while after the game the focus for the returns was already on next year and what they need to work on in order to get past this point.
“They’ve won eight championships during the last 15 years for a reason,” said Garcia. “They are well-coached, recruit really well, and we know now what we need to do better for next year. Even though we had six cancelations and it comes to a close a little earlier than we wanted, it still feels better than last year when we didn’t get to finish the season.”