Key West junior midfielder Jen Perloff (No. 12) and senior forward Carissa Haughey (No. 5) were stopped short on a scoring opportunity in the first half against Somerset Silver Palms but Haughey was not to be denied late in the match for the Lady Conchs lone goal and 2-1 final against the Lady Stallions.
Key West sophomore midfielder Jocelyn Alfar (No. 9) and freshman defender Lilia Mook (No. 6) slowed down Somerset’s Briana Robelo (No. 21) in the opening period of their match.
RON COOKE/The Citizen
Key West’s Kathryn Smith (No. 17) watched as teammate Kaitlyn Franco (No. 3) worked against Somerset Silver Palms’ Lillian Martinez (No. 17) on Friday at The Back Yard.
RON COOKE/The Citizen
Somerset Silver Palms defender Jaida Bayron (No. 3) denied Lady Conchs sophomore forward Kathryn Smith (No. 17) a scoring opportunity on this play.
RON COOKE/The Citizen
At the start of the new year, the Key West High School girls soccer team was headed in the right direction with a win and two ties to improve to 5-6-2, but the short-handed Lady Conchs fell in their final two regular-season matches to finish with a 5-8-2 mark.
Now that they have a full team of healthy players, Conchs coach Justin Martin said they have the opportunity to begin the District 16-4A tournament, at The Back Yard on Wednesday, Jan. 26 against Booker T. Washington, with a clean slate.
They were scheduled to play the Tornadoes on Thursday, Jan. 27 at home, but the Florida High School Athletic Association approved the change to Wednesday so Booker T. could get their boys and girls teams to the Southernmost City in one bus and play Key West in both of the district quarterfinals.
The Lady Conchs kick off at 4 p.m. followed by the boys game at 6. Both games are at The Back Yard.
On Friday, Jan. 21, Key West was tripped up by Somerset Silver Palms, 2-1, and the weekend before they fell, 3-2, to Lemon Bay High School.
In their loss to Somerset, they had plenty of scoring chances, the only goal coming late in the match from senior forward Carissa Haughey.
The defense has worked hard, according to Martin, but they need to get the offense firing on all cylinders.
“We’ve been working on some offensive creativity. We’ve been creating a lot of chances, we want to create more, but we need to put them away. Against Somerset, we had more chances, but were not able to score,” explained the coach and athletic director. “The last thing we want to put together is to complete the majority of our opportunities.”
Martin said the defense has worked hard slowing down their opponents, but they need to work the ball in transition to the offense.
“Going forward, even though we’re creating the opportunities, we’re not finishing. It’s that little piece, we’re in the goalie box, but we need to put it in the back of the net,” said Martin. “I always have the speech at the beginning of January, it’s put up or shut up and the seniors start feeling it. There is a sense of urgency. The tempo in practice picks up and everybody starts to feel the importance of playoffs. You can feel it at practice, it’s time to put everything we got out of this year in to one game and live with the outcome. They’re not letting the pressure get to them, they are capitalizing on the urgency and turning it into additional energy.”