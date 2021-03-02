Home runs by Yahaira Williams, to lead off the game on Friday, and Isabella Perez helped Key West take an insurmountable lead during the first game of a two-game set against Riverdale for a 3-2 victory, but a five-run deficit in the second game, on Saturday, was too much for the Lady Conchs to overcome as the Raiders were able to pull out the split on their home diamond, 5-1, in Fort Myers.
With her team spotting a 2-0 lead after the first, on the home run by Williams and two-out single by Savanah Delph, and a 3-0 advantage after the Perez homer to lead off the third, Coral Geide was able to keep the previously unbeaten Riverdale off the scoreboard through the first three frames. The Raiders would get to her for one in the fourth and one in the sixth on a home run, but the Conchs’ ace would settle down and strike out four in the complete-game performance Friday.
After not making any errors in the opener of the two-game set, the Conchs would commit two in the second game, one in the five-run first inning by the Raiders, during which they also scored on a wild pitch.
Marina Gions, who received the start on the rubber for the second game, allowed just one earned run in the first inning, despite five crossing home, but then settled down and did not surrender another run in the game, despite putting eight runners on with walks and four other gathering hits.
With Ty Marie Cervantes tossing a scoreless final two, Key West remained five runs down until its final at-bat when a catcher’s interference call, for the second time in the game, with bases loaded allowed Key West to touch home but the bases would remain loaded.
Key West matched Riverdale with six hits in the loss, two by Williams and Cervantes, and Geide and Perez both had one, but the Lady Conchs could not put more than two runners on base at any time until the seventh.
The two-game set began the longest road trip of the season for the Lady Conchs, as the next two are also away from the Back Yard, but not for another week as Key West will not return to action until next Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Keys Gate, which will be followed by another extended break until March 19 when Marathon plays host.