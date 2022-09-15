Entering the first regular-season match against Monroe County rival Key West, admittedly so, Coral Shores High volleyball coach Sam Ovalle was nervous about the potential outcome.

“We had a few practices this week that were concerning and I knew if we came to play the same way, we would have a long day, and it definitely happened,” said Ovalle, who team was defeated by the Conchs 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-14) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Tavernier. “We never really got into what we wanted to do right from the start and we have to learn that if we want to compete with quality teams, we have to want it more and we have to execute better.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com