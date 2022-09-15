Entering the first regular-season match against Monroe County rival Key West, admittedly so, Coral Shores High volleyball coach Sam Ovalle was nervous about the potential outcome.
“We had a few practices this week that were concerning and I knew if we came to play the same way, we would have a long day, and it definitely happened,” said Ovalle, who team was defeated by the Conchs 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-14) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Tavernier. “We never really got into what we wanted to do right from the start and we have to learn that if we want to compete with quality teams, we have to want it more and we have to execute better.”
With 13 kills for Key West’s senior leader Sam Ventimiglia and another seven from Elsue Warwick and six by Annie Scepkova, all set up by 23 assists from senior Vicky Pavlik, who made her return to the court after being away from the team for roughly a week with an illness.
“At the same time, I have to give Key West credit. They’re a well-coached team and they were hungry,” said Ovalle. “We know they’ve had a tough start to the season with some injuries and playing tough competition, they came out and really wanted this one and it showed.”
The victory was much needed for the Lady Conchs, whose only two wins this season are against their county rivals, as Key West struggled with five losses during the Jensen Beach tournament during the weekend prior and are set to travel to another weekend event on Friday, Sept. 16, while Coral Shores, led by LeAnn Quick with four kills on Tuesday, is back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 20, against Palmer Trinity.
“It isn’t going to get easier next week with a very good and well-coached Palmer team coming to town,” said Ovalle. “We have a lot to work on, but I’m confident in this group.”