With just seconds remaining on the clock, the streak seemed to be concluded for the Key West High girls lacrosse team.
Not the newest win streak, which is only at two games for the Lady Conchs to improve to 5-1 overall this season, but the run of scoring 16 goals in each of those five victories.
That was until Logan Simmons’ shot found the back of the net with 20 seconds still showing on the scoreboard to put Key West up by the final 16-10 on Saturday at the Back Yard.
“We were able to do it once again,” Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said about her team scoring 16 goals in a victory.
More importantly than scoring the 16, the victory answered the Lady Conchs’ question of where they stand in terms of defending their district title.
“We are No. 2,” said Giacopuzzi, noting Ransom Everglades, who handed Key West its lone loss of the season, is the team to beat in the district. “It is exciting and we have our eyes on Ransom. We know they are an extremely talented team, but we know if we can just get a little bit closer and put a few more goals in the net against them, it’s what we are looking for.”
For the fourth time in five games, Key West was able to rack up the goals, opening with an 8-1 early advantage, which Giacopuzzi stressed set the tone for the Lady Conchs the remainder of the way.
“This year we are definitely a first-half team, we come in strong and hot and get that lead to be comfortable,” said Giacopuzzi. “That allows us to get other players in and practice other things we look for against other teams.”
Despite allowing three unanswered goals before halftime, the Lady Conchs would come back strong in the second half to extend their lead to 15-7 before clearing the bench.
While also scoring the 16th goal of the game in her season debut — after missing the first five due to being enrolled in online courses at a New York school — Simmons added two more scores, three ground balls and two draw controls.
“She’s been practicing with us all season long but wasn’t able to play with us until she just recently picked some classes up at the school,” said Giacopuzzi. “She’s an awesome asset to our team.”
The 16th goal was also the sixth assist of the game for Ella Baxter, who had a pair of scores herself along with three ground balls.
“She had a killer game,” said Giacopuzzi. “She really helped all six girls who scored, see the back of the net, so that’s awesome.”
Scarlett McMonigle, who also contributed three ground balls and two draw controls, and Naomi Grabus, who tallied two assist, five ground balls, three draw controls and caused a turnover, both matched Simmons with three goals, while Bella Marchiano picked up two goal goals, two assists and eight ground balls. Barbara Lopez also scored, while Sophia Braswell had an assist and caused a turnover.
“Our transitions downfield were gorgeous with a lot of connections and I was pleased to see that with as physical as the game was,” said Giaopuzzi. “Being it was the most challenging game we have had it that way, I was proud we were able to maintain our composure, played our game and stayed above, never sank down and we pushed through.”
The coach also credited the play of the Lady Conchs’ defense, which had five turnovers in the game. Ada Van Loon added five ground balls and won a draw control, Rachel Owens caused a pair turnovers, Maeve O’Hearn aided with one, Ocean Leto, Katie Collins and Devan Bittner all grabbed two ground balls each, while goalie Gemma Egan made 14 saves.
“A lot of [Miami County Day’s] shots came at the very end on free-position shots,” said Giacopuzzi. “Today was one of those games I was able to get everyone in and I like to do that, but it’s at those times you start seeing mistakes happen when girls don’t have that compete confidence. [Miami Country Day] did an excellent job with fast breaks and we didn’t shut those runs down. We did better in the second half understanding the ball was most important threat, so we started to shut them down a little that way.”
Despite allowing three late goals, Key West’s lead was never in jeopardy and, with a 16th coming as time ticked away, allowed the Lady Conchs the final celebration while keeping their scoring streak alive.
They will have two games to look to do it again this week, on Wednesday, March 12, at Gulliver Prep, who Key West defeat 16-1 this season, and on Friday, March 6, back at home against Palmer Trinity, who Key West beat 16-2, for Senior Night at 4 p.m. at the Back Yard.
“It will be awesome to honor our seniors the right way this year with a great home game,” said Giacopuzzi.