There is no doubt in the mind of Key West High coach Sarah Eckert that the Lady Conchs have plenty of talent this season; now, she added, they just need to believe in themselves.

This comes after Key West opened the regular season with a pair of 3-0 losses during the first week of play to American Heritage (25-12, 25-15, 25-23) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at home and then two days later falling 25-17, 25-29, 25-21) to Mater Lakes on the road.