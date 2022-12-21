The good news for the Key West High girls basketball team, they were strong on the boards, outrebounding visiting St. Cloud by six during a game at the Horace O’Bryant Gymnasium on Friday, Dec. 16.

In fact, the Lady Conchs scored first, but that would be the end of the highlights for Key West, as St. Cloud opened a 22-5 advantage by the end of the first period and extended it to 47-11 by halftime before continuing the rout for a 69-21 win during a game that was moved across town to HOB’s home court as the Conchs’s Bobby Menendez Gymnasium as being used by the Key West High wrestling team for a weekend tournament.

