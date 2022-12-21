The good news for the Key West High girls basketball team, they were strong on the boards, outrebounding visiting St. Cloud by six during a game at the Horace O’Bryant Gymnasium on Friday, Dec. 16.
In fact, the Lady Conchs scored first, but that would be the end of the highlights for Key West, as St. Cloud opened a 22-5 advantage by the end of the first period and extended it to 47-11 by halftime before continuing the rout for a 69-21 win during a game that was moved across town to HOB’s home court as the Conchs’s Bobby Menendez Gymnasium as being used by the Key West High wrestling team for a weekend tournament.
It did not make a difference where the game was being played for the Bulldogs, as they shot 53% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, while the Lady Conchs made just 50% from the charity stripe, and 26% from the field without making a single 3-pointer, with their leading scorer being Ziamora Cartwright with seven, with fellow post player Jaila Hicks adding six. Coleen Barter finished with four points, and with two each were Amiah Marston and Audrey Smith. As a team, St. Cloud had 20 assists, compared to Key West’s two, as well as grabbing 20 steals to Key West’s six.
With the loss, the Lady Conchs are winless in their first eight games of the season, with the next contest not scheduled until the new year when Key West plays three straight home matches starting on Jan. 10 against Coral Shores at 5 p.m., then Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. versus Mater Lakes Academy and with Marathon coming south on Jan. 20 for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.