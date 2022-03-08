Heading into the past weekend, Key West High School girls’ lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi hoped her team could come out with at least one victory out of the two they had scheduled.
On Friday, March 4, they took care of Miami Palmetto, 12-4, as the seven seniors were honored during the game.
It was the game on Saturday, March 5 that had the most attention of the coaches and Conchs.
Highly regarded Calvary Christian was next on the docket.
It was hot and windy for the noon start against the Eagles. It was an evenly-match first half with a two-goal difference at 7-5, but in the second half, Calvary Christian went to work to end the Lady Conchs six-game win streak with a 15-7 victory.
That’s all behind the Conchs now 6-1. They have to get set for another busy week starting with Monroe County rival and District 16-1A foe Coral Shores on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at The Back Yard.
After a day of practice, they go back on the road to face Coral Reef and head home to end the week on Friday, Mar. 11 against another district opponent Westminster Christian.
One of the things Giacopuzzi learned about the weekend was not to schedule back-to-back games against tough opponents — or any team — yet they have to do it again this week.
After their win over Palmetto, Giacopuzzi said, “It was an absolutely beautiful night celebrating the seven seniors; Sophia Braswell, Cheyenne Carr, Naomi Grabus, Juliette Hamilton, Emma Louchheim, Presley McDonald and Scarlett McMonigle,” said the coach. “It’s always great to have a win on senior night. The seniors all saw a lot of action. Seven different players scored, six of the goals were assisted and four were scored on free-position shots.”
Leading the way was junior Bella Marchiano with four goals and one assist, with two goals each were Ada Van Loon, McMonigle and Louchheim had two assists. Devan Bittner, Grabus (2 assists), Sophia Felini and Braswell each had a goal and Ella Baxter assisted on a goal and had four draw controls.
Key West caused nine turnovers as Hamilton had two including an interception; Carr two and an interception and with one caused turnover each were Rachel Owens, McMonigle, Van Loon and Kathryn Smith.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus had a pair of saves and new goalie Teresa Gaitan played 13 min had three saves and a goal scored on her.
Against Calvary Christian, Marchiano and Baxter netted three goals each as two for Baxter were from free position shots. Felini scored and Louchheim had one assist. Courtney Grabus had four saves out of 19 shots on goal.
“It was a great game. We hung close, our defense slowed them down and held their own. Sometimes we were playing defense for five straight minutes which was exhausting” said Giacopuzzi. “We knew fairly early we could score, we just needed to gain possession of the ball and we were not winning the draw controls so we would have to force turnovers, come up with the ground balls, get a goalie to save and clear and move the ball back down to the offensive end. Most importantly — value possession of the ball. They were a fast team, with well-polished fundamentals.”
Coral Shores comes into Key West with a 3-3 record for their 4 p.m. match at The Back Yard. Two of those losses were to Westminster Christian which has a 4-1 record, their only loss was a 16-6 defeat by the Lady Conchs back on March 3 in Miami.
“We love Coral Shores. We get together in the summer and the girls do tournaments together. We love to support each other. They are a big reason we were able to get up and running, looking forward to that game,” said the coach. “Westminster Christian was a tougher game and physical for us. We’re going to focus on the little things over the week.
“We’re off to a great start and we have three games this week. Hopefully going into next week we are 9-1,” the Conchs coach furthered.