It was been a very productive season for the Key West High School softball team.
On Saturday, March 5, the Lady Conchs swept John Carroll Catholic in a doubleheader at The Back Yard. One night earlier, they routed Miami Ferguson, 17-0 on the road.
After two weeks of action, Key West is 5-0 but things get a little tougher said Conchs Coach Jason Garcia.
On Wednesday, March 9, they travel to the mainland to take on Archbishop McCarthy (3-1). The Stallions’ one loss was to Palmetto, a team the Conchs topped last week.
There are three very good reasons for the Conchs’ success — pitching, hitting and fielding.
In the circle, sophomores Nevaeh Arnold and Chloe Gilday are both 2-0 and junior Miesha Hernandez went the distance in the first game against John Carroll Catholic. The trio have a combined ERA of 1.75 with 45 strikeouts.
On defense, Key West has a team fielding average of .924 but is always a work in progress.
At the plate, Key West has a team batting average of .351 led by senior Yahaira Williams at .600, 14 RBI and a pair of home runs.
Garcia said the Conchs will need to bring their best against McCarthy sophomore pitcher Chantalle Guillou.
“They have a lefty on the mound and has a very nice rise ball. I don’t think their offense is as strong as Palmetto, but they are an above-average team when their pitcher is on,” said Garcia in reference to Guillou. “She has 28 strikeouts and is 3-0 with 0.00 ERA in 17 innings pitched. She throws the ball well.”
Hitting a left-handed pitcher takes some work, but Garcia said they will be ready.
“In your mind, you have to plan to hit the ball the other way because the ball tails off. You have to hit the ball hard,” explained the coach.
In their road game against Ferguson, Williams crushed a grand slam home run and singled to drive in six runs. Ty Marie Cervantes doubled and singled for two RBI, Dharma Murry hammered two hits, Marina Goins doubled home two runs, Scarlet Niles cracked a two-run single and with a base hit was Madison Gonzalez, Isabella Perez, Emily Bracher and Caroline Smith.
Gilday pitched a two-hit shutout with six Ks.
In the 6-2 opener against John Carroll Catholic, Hernandez struck out 14 batters in the two-hitter. On offense, Williams tripled, doubled and singled, Hernandez helped her cause with a double, Gonzalez plated three runs on a pair of line drives as Goins and Cervantes both added a single.
Key West took a 14-6 win in the second game against John Carroll Catholic, but the defense committed three errors.
Arnold started in the circle and was pulled after three frames for Gilday who struck out 10 in the final four innings.
With the bats, once again, Williams led the way with a pair of doubles and singled to plate three runs. Goins thumped a three-bagger and singled for two RBI, Caroline Smith hammered a two-base hit and base hit to send a pair of runners home, Cervantes smacked a two-run base hit and with a base hit was Gonzalez, Bracher, Montunique Van Staden, Chloe Knowles, Murray and Hernandez.
“Madison Gonzalez just missed a home run on Saturday. With the wind blowing around it hit the top of the fence. Madison has really been hitting the ball well and that’s big for us. She is finding the gaps this year and defensively she’s been a standout,” assured Garcia. “She works hard after practice putting the work in.”
The coach said they got a little sloppy in the second game against John Carroll Catholic.
“We fell apart a little defensively. But besides that, we’ve been playing good defense all year and pitching extremely well,” cited Garcia. “Mimi was dominant; what else could you ask for. It was an eye-opener for us. We know we have the confidence to go with her whenever we need and start her. Mentally, she’s a little more polished than the younger girls. She’s so laidback.”
With their lineup, Garcia said the top seven to eight players have the potential to put the ball out of the park. And, pitching has been a plus with three game-tested starters and Cervantes and Goins waiting for their turns.
“Pitching is a plus. I think Ty is going to pitch on Friday against Marathon and bring in Marina. We’re going to need it all for Westminster Christian on Saturday.
“It does not get easier until the first week in April.”