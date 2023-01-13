It wasn’t pretty. In fact, the Coral Shores High girls basketball team had one of its lowest shooting percentages of the past three seasons during the matchup with Monroe County rival Key West on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which the Lady Conchs took advantage of to claim their first victory of the season, 38-24, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

KW-CS girls basketball mandozzi shot.jpg

Coral Shores’ Brooke Mandozzi gets a shot up as Key West’s Emily Tran applies pressure.

“I feel so good right now,” said Key West senior Ziamora Cartwight following the win. “I was so emotional during the game because I kept giving up on myself, but I knew my team needed me.”

