It wasn’t pretty. In fact, the Coral Shores High girls basketball team had one of its lowest shooting percentages of the past three seasons during the matchup with Monroe County rival Key West on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which the Lady Conchs took advantage of to claim their first victory of the season, 38-24, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“I feel so good right now,” said Key West senior Ziamora Cartwight following the win. “I was so emotional during the game because I kept giving up on myself, but I knew my team needed me.”
In fact, after Coral Shores rallied to cut Key West’s 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter to 13-9 in the second, and then pressed the lead in the third, Cartwright needed to be consoled by her coaches after missing a second-half layup, only to help her team rally for the victory.
“I’ve always lost to Coral Shores, so this was nice,” said Cartwright. “When I went back in, I knew I had to do everything to help my team get this win.”
Key West outscored Coral Shores 15-8 in the fourth, but the entire time Cartwright admitted she was stressing to her teammates, “please hold onto that ball, no turnovers.”
“Everyone was just so happy we won because we just kept going,” said Cartwright, who will host Mater Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. “Now we want to go beat some other teams we’ve always lost to, starting with Mater Lakes on Saturday. We are not going to lose 81-18 like to did last time.”
Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi is hoping this loss can be quickly forgotten by his players, but it will be tough as the Lady ’Canes have likely lost Lisny Cedillo for the season with a knee injury in the defeat. The coach is also hoping to have starting center Grace Leffler back on the court for the team’s next game on Friday, Jan. 13, against Divine Savior Academy, at 5 p.m.
“Grace is obviously a huge part of what we do so missing her is big, but we need to play better,” said Mandozzi. “Also losing Lisny, who’s been fantastic for us this season, forced us to go really deep into our bench in the front court but it was really our back court that hurt us. We had a ridiculous number of turnovers tonight, and you just can’t win that way. Our guard play has to be better.”
Despite suffering the injury, Cedillo had five points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Mandozzi scored 16 points, with rebounds, and six steal before fouling out.
“Brooke got a lot of attention from the defense, which is understandable, and we struggled to get her the ball and then she didn’t shoot as high of a percentage as she’s been shooting this season, so all of those things didn’t help,” said the Hurricanes coach. It was a perfect storm for us to have our worst game of the season. It was really disappointing as we haven’t come close to playing that poorly all season and to do it against a county rival makes it worse.”
The Hurricanes coach also stressed his team needs to bounce back against a tough Divine Savior squad at home on Friday.
“We really surprised a lot of people including some of ourselves I think when we beat them to open the season,” Mandozzi said about Divine Savior. “They only have one other loss since then and I told our girls that no one will feel sorry for us and Divine Savior would love to come get revenge against us. They don’t care which of our girls are there or not, so we need to gear up and get back to playing the way we showed we could.”