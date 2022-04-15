When the field clock reached 10 seconds, the Key West High School girls lacrosse team and those who gathered at The Back Yard to watch the Lady Conchs write a new chapter in the school history books began to count down to their 15-4 victory over Miami County Day and the District 16-1A championship.
Key West was the No. 1 seed and swept the competition in the district tourney.
On Tuesday, the Lady Conchs eliminated former nemesis Ransom Everglades, 13-5, to set up the title match against Miami Country Day.
It was Key West’s second district title in three seasons. In 2019, they won District 32 and completed the campaign with an 8-6 record.
Although they finished the 2021 season with an 11-4 mark, they were knocked out of districts by Ransom.
Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi and her team of coaches worked very hard, and it paid off with a 13-2 record and a second trip to the Class 1A State Tournament.
Giacopuzzi said they have a good chance to host the Region 4-1A quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 19, but was unsure if they would play Benjamin or South Fork.
Before they got to the championship, Key West had to take care of business, and they did against Ransom in the semifinal, also at home.
Ransom grabbed a quick 2-0 advantage. Key West scored to reduce the deficit to 2-1, but Ransom took it to 3-1 advantage. Giacopuzzi called time and got the Lady Conchs to play their game.
“They came ready to play,” said Giacopuzzi after Ransom took a 3-1 lead. “I called a timeout. Told the girls to take a deep breathe, get control of the ball and be patient. No need to panic. We got this. Slow it down, win the draw and play our game.”
And it worked.
“Minute by minute, play by play, they slowly gained control back over the game. We tied it up and took the lead to never look back. Ransom didn’t see the back of the net again the first half.”
At the intermission, the Lady Conchs held a strong 6-3 lead, and it was time to turn it up a notch in the second half.
“Time to turn it on, clean it up and get aggressive. One thing, Ransom was very good at 50-50 balls. They anticipated well, got the draws and the ground balls. But our defense played phenomenally, shut down cuts, denied shots and forced turnovers which turned into transitions and then goals.”
In all, Key West forced 13 turnovers and scooped 22 ground balls.
Ella Baxter netted four goals, two from free position shots, and assisted on three goals. Bella Marchiano and Sophia Felini rolled off two goals apiece and with one each were Naomi Grabus, Scarlett McMonigle, Katie Collins, Michaela Kevalova and Kathryn Smith and Emma Louchheim, who assisted on a goal.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus picked up five saves.
In the title match, Miami Country Day took a 1-0 lead, but Key West came right back and went to work. By the half, the Lady Conchs held an 8-2 advantage.
Finishing big on offense was McMonigle with a team-high four goals; Baxter reeled off a hat trick with two assists, Marchiano and Naomi Grabus each netted a pair and combined to assist on three, Sophia Felini and Katie Collins each added a goal, as Deanna Mercier and Kaitlyn Piloto both scored their first goal of the season.
Michaela Kevalova had one of the seven assisted goals.
In the net, Grabus had five saves and yielded three goals, and she had three interceptions.
“Courtney was on fire,” said Giacopuzzi. Teresa Gaitan had a save and gave up a goal and Geidy Quiche sat back to watch her defense totally shut down the MCD offense.
Key West had 19 caused turnovers, picked up 32 team ground balls and won seven draw controls.
“We have a stacked team. Everyone got time in the district semifinal, we had two first time goals scored. That is thrilling,” said Giacopuzzi. “During the pre-game talk my assistant coach Kristen (Baumer) said ‘you put everything you have into every play. You don’t save energy for the next one, you put it all in every single time.’ We reiterated why we’re here, what we’re here for, envisioning this moment after the game — the trophy, the celebrations.”
Giacopuzzi gave a lot of credit to her coaching staff.
“I’d like to also shout out my assistants. Each brought immense value to the team this year, and I am forever grateful to Keisa Hamilton, Kristen Baumer, Heather Holley and Reiley McDonald.”
One of the team captains, Juliette Hamilton, was here for the first district championship, but this one is so much more special as an upperclassman.
“My freshman year we won, so it’s a full-circle type of moment to win again my senior year,” Hamilton beamed. “It’s been an amazing season, we have so many amazing players, and we really just put in our all for this whole season. It was an amazing year. I’m really excited for regionals now.”