During the past weekend, the Key West High School softball team played three games, which will be a big help when they play four games this weekend in the Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational at Palmetto Bay Park in Miami.
The three-day event has 45 teams signed up to play, teams that will enhance their rankings for the postseason according to the website.
The Lady Conchs take the diamond at 12:30 on Friday, April 8, against Jensen Beach (3-4). They finish off the day against LaBelle (8-7) at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 9, they face St. Thomas Aquinas (5-8) at 12:30 p.m. and have a 3 p.m. game against Coral Glades (4-6).
On Friday, April 1, Key West lost, 7-1, to Somerset Academy Silver Palms. It was their second defeat of the campaign. But they bounced back on Saturday, April 2, with a pair of wins over South Dade in a doubleheader.
The loss dropped the Conchs to 11-2 and No. 2 in Class 4A, per MaxPreps.com.
Somerset pitcher Edan Playa shut down the Lady Conchs with five hits and fanned five.
“She (Playa) threw the ball well, we didn’t stick to the plan, we tried to pull everything. She lived on the outside half and we just didn’t make the adjustment,” explained coach Jason Garcia.
On offense, Isabella Perez doubled and singled and Marina Goins singled home the lone run with one of her two base hits as Caroline Smith added a single.
In the circle, Chloe Gilday yielded four runs on six hits, walked just one and struck out three. Over the last two, Neveah Arnold gave up three more runs on a pair of hits and two walks.
Key West came back strong on Saturday with a pair of wins over South Dade. In the 11:30 a.m. matchup, the Lady Conchs’ Maddy Perusse homered and singled four times to plate five runs to help take a 16-3 win against the Buccaneers. Ty Cervantes ripped a pair of doubles and singled for four RBI, Isabella Franco singled two times, Tavyn Gage hit a base-clearing double and with a base hit were Alexandria Rodriguez, Caroline Smith and Montunique Van Staden.
Arnold went the distance, allowed three hits, walked five and fanned six for the win.
In game No. 2, Key West took an 11-1 victory over the Bucs. Gilday pitched a one-hitter with two walks and struck out seven over five innings.
Caroline Smith drove in two runs on three hits, Montunique Van Staden singled twice, Dharma Murray doubled home two runs, Maddy Perusse slugged a two-bagger, Isabella Franco and Alexandria Rodriguez each singled home a run and with a base hit was Tavyn Gage.
“Ty and Maddy had big games in the first against South Dade. We moved some people around and did some things, and it worked. The girls threw a lot of strikes and we didn’t miss many balls,” said Garcia.
Going into the Orange Bowl tournament, the coach said the records of the teams they are slated to play are not indicative of their strength.
“Those programs we’re going to play, they play the best teams in the state, especially St. Thomas and Labelle. I know both have very good programs with excellent pitching,” Garcia said. “All in all, we’re going to play the best teams we can get on the schedule. I’m glad (Mark) Schusterman put these four teams on there because they’re all pretty good programs. I think Jensen Beach is having a down year, but you don’t take anyone for granted. We’re just going out there and hopefully play better defense.
“We’ve got four pitchers, hopefully they can all throw one game apiece. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and hopefully come out on top.”
For information about the tournament, go to https://www.orangebowl.org/community/youthsports/softball.