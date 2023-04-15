Finally, after two days of delays due to rain on the mainland, the Key West High School girls lacrosse team got to play in the District 16-1A Semifinal on Thursday, April 13, and did not disappoint.
The Lady Conchs took a 21-5 win against Palmer Trinity at The Back Yard and were scheduled to play Ransom Everglades for the district championship at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14, in the comfort of their Back Yard.
The semifinal match was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, with the championship on Friday, but the quarterfinal game still had to be played between Coral Shores and Palmer Trinity first to determine who would take on the top-seeded Lady Conchs.
In the quarterfinal on Thursday, April 13, at The Back Yard, Coral Shores held a 10-7 lead against Palmer, but the Falcons soared to an 11-10 victory for the berth in the semifinal with Key West.
In the other semifinal, Ransom Everglades (6-7) topped Gulliver Prep to set up the title game with the Lady Conchs.
Should Key West win against Ransom, it will be their second consecutive district championship and third in the program’s history. The Conchs would move the Region 4-1A quarterfinals scheduled for next week.
Conchs Coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said it was a bit of a surprise that Coral Shores fell to Palmer in the quarterfinal.
“It was quite the upset in yesterday’s quarterfinals between Coral Shores and Palmer Trinity. We’ve played Coral Shores twice this season, we know them well, but we haven’t played Palmer Trinity in two years, so we were not exactly sure what to expect,” Giacopuzzi said. “We scouted them during the quarterfinals game so we could gain a little perspective on how they play as a team; how the goalie was, what kind of defense they played and who was running their offense.”
Palmer had to play a doubleheader. First, they beat Coral Shores in a 3 p.m. game, then just over three hours later took the field against Key West and came out firing.
“It was a slow start for the Conchs at first. Palmer Trinity coming out of the gate quickly and getting on the scoreboard first. I think we had some nerves we needed to get out, a few dropped passes and rushed attempts. However, after a few minutes and a Palmer Trinity timeout, we found our rhythm and never looked back,” said Giacopuzzi.
The Falcons took a 1-0 lead but Key West tied it, yet Palmer went up 2-1 only to have another tie game at 2. After senior Kathryn Collins netted a goal for a 3-2 lead, it was all Conchs the rest of the way for a 15-3 half.
“Assistant Coach Kristen Baumer said: “We valued being calm and confident, which eventually allowed us to get a comfortable lead and get all players involved on the field. Having nine different goal scorers in a district tournament game is a great team win.”
Leading the scoring was freshman Maria Chaney with five goals; captains Ella Baxter and Bella Marchiano had four apiece, Sophia Felini put in three and with one each were Ada Van Loon, Kaitlyn Piloto, Ava Brock and Eisley Whitehead.
Baxter had three assists, Marchiano assisted on a pair as freshman goalie Courtney Grabus had two saves and an interception.
“I am so proud of how they moved the ball around, looking for each other to gain opportunities to see the net,” emphasized Giacopuzzi. “Then the collective team joy surrounding those individuals scoring is a beautiful sight to witness ... Courtney running from the opposite cage to congratulate her teammates on a goal.”
Baxter set a school record with goal No. 101 in her career, and she has one more year to take the record beyond reach.
“We’ve got our eyes on the prize and a target on our back,” said Giacopuzzi. “We’re looking for our third championship title.”
“As Coach Kristen would say: ‘Don’t save anything for the swim back.’”