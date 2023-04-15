Finally, after two days of delays due to rain on the mainland, the Key West High School girls lacrosse team got to play in the District 16-1A Semifinal on Thursday, April 13, and did not disappoint.

The Lady Conchs took a 21-5 win against Palmer Trinity at The Back Yard and were scheduled to play Ransom Everglades for the district championship at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14, in the comfort of their Back Yard.

