It was a special night for the Key West High School softball team.
The stands and outfield were packed with fans in red, the weather was picture perfect with a full moon shining down on The Back Yard as the Lady Conchs celebrated their third straight and fourth district championship in five years.
Even more special, it was win No. 100 for head coach Jason Garcia and assistant Erik Snow since they took over the program in 2017.
Junior pitcher Nevaeh Arnold threw a complete game and Key West pounded St. Brendan for 12 hits in an 8-4 victory and the District 16-4A Championship on Thursday, May 4, at The Back Yard.
With the win, Key West, ranked fifth overall in the state in Class 4A, improved to 16-3 and will host Suncoast, from Riviera Beach, during the FHSAA Region 4-4A Quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 10.
“It was a great night,” said Garcia. “They played really hard, they hit the ball well — we knew we were going to face a good pitcher,” said Garcia. “Unfortunately, we made a couple of mistakes on defense and kept the game a little closer than we wanted.”
St. Brendan jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Conchs tied the game in the bottom of one. Key West broke open the game in the second with a four-run rally, added one more in the third and finished the scoring with two runs in the fourth frame.
The Sabres made it interesting with a run in the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth before Key West could shut them down the final two frames.
The seniors, once again, led the team in hitting. Isabella Franco went 3-for-3, Madelyn Perusse thumped a three-base hit and doubled, Ty Cervantes doubled and singled, Caroline Smith slapped a pair of base hits and Miesha Hernandez doubled home a pair of runs. Junior Scarlet Niles and sophomore Tavyn Gage both singled.
“It was amazing. Coming into the season, we lost six seniors, but these other girls stepped up. For our 100th win, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Garcia. “We’ve been to the regional finals or semifinals every year, except the COVID year, since we’ve been here. Even the final four last season. Hopefully, we can do it again with another win next week.”
When the celebration began to subside, Hernandez and Perusse had time to reflect on their third title.
“This means so much. I’m so grateful to have this team, grateful to go this far with them,” said Hernandez.
“I’m in shambles,” said Perusse, straining to hold back tears of joy. “I am so ecstatic to be a part of this team, this community, everyone coming out, our coaches are amazing, our teammates are amazing. It’s not one person, it took everyone.”