Entering the rematch of the Monroe County rivalry between the Key West and Coral Shores High girls soccer teams, Lady Conchs coach Justin Martin was prepared to go to the bench as his conversations with Lady ‘Canes coach Cathy Gwilliam, beforehand, had him come to the realization the Hurricanes would be playing without several players.
“We knew Coral Shores had been dealing with a lot,” said Martin, whose team rolled to a 6-0 victory on Monday at the Key West High Back Yard. “They were unable to travel with their entire team, including their coach, so I told them we would rest several of our varsity starters.”
Once Key West had a sizable lead, that’s exactly what Martin did as every Lady Conch who dress for the match received playing time, with the starters on the pitch for roughly only 20 minutes, according to the Key West coach.
“That was the big part of this for us, getting them in so they could see some playing time,” said Martin. “Hopefully, Coral Shores can get back healthy before the district playoff, because I know they could go on one hell of a run.”
Without a skeleton crew for Coral Shores, it was a three-goal different between the county rivals in November, but missing several key players on Monday, Key West rippled the twine three times in the first half alone.
“We moved the ball well, but in the attacking third, we didn’t really put together that final pass to set up the score,” said Martin. “If we were a little crisper, we would have been able to score a few more.”
In front 3-0 at the intermission, the Lady Conchs opened the second half with what coach Matin called a hustle goal by Addy Sessoms, when she touched a ball into the net after it was mishandled by the Hurricanes keeper, for the four-goal advantage.
“Once that fourth goal went in, we pretty much pulled everybody,” said Martin. “We did get our starters to walk through a couple of things before we sat them, we were able to get a couple of things on film I want to go over with them, but we were thankful to get a lot of players some field time.”
That was the best result Martin expressed he could have asked for, since last week there was a potential, the match would not even been contested. In fact, Martin made sure to dress a few extra junior varsity players on Monday to ensure they received the game experience.
“Really being able to get some of those younger players that varsity experience, that was the main thing we looked for,” said the Lady Conchs coach.
Sessoms scored twice, while Carissa Haughey, Analis Betancourt, Ella Baxter and Kathryn Smith all had one goal in the victory against their short-sided rivals, who have three matches remaining in the regular season — on Thursday, Jan. 13, versus Immaculata-LaSalle, before traveling to Homestead on Jan. 18 and Florida Christian on Jan. 20 — to get healthy.
Key West plays twice more this week, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the South Florida H.E.A.T., and then hosts the second half of a home-and-away series against Lemon Bay on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. Those will be two of the final three matches for Key West in the regular season.
“We are really looking forward to those two games, after we tied St. Brendan coming out of the winter break, which is a Top 10 team in the state,” said Martin. “I think those two games will give us a good view of where we are, but I like where we stand right now.”