Playing four games in a five-day span was a challenge Key West High girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi wanted to see if her players could handle, and the Lady Conchs proved they were up to the task, winning three to bring their record to 6-1 on the season.
“An exhausting but fun weekend of lacrosse,” said Giacopuzzi, whose team will now play just once more before the Spring Break hiatus, when they will celebrate Senior Night against Archbishop McCarthy on March 14. “A slow week ahead — but a good time for us to focus in on eliminating mistakes and turnovers, narrowing in on free positions shots and mastering our plays.”
The stretch of games began on Feb. 28, when Monroe County rival Coral Shores made its only trip south of the season to the KWHS Back Yard, where the Lady ‘Canes kept it close through the first half, trailing by just five, before the Lady Conchs broke open a 15-5 victory.
“While we may be Keys rivals, we are also each other’s allies as the only two public schools in our district, and, being in the Keys, we make it a point to play each other two times each season, one time in the beginning and again at the end of the season — as a way to see how well we have both improved over the course of the season,” said Giacopuzzi.
“Coral Shores did an incredible job controlling the draws, which made it a bit harder for us to maintain control of the game and forced us to force turnovers to get the ball back, which we successfully did six times,” the Key West coach furthered. “They know our players well, from playing with each other in tournaments, and know who to apply extra pressure to— mainly Bella Marchiano. While she still saw the net two times, she was denied plenty. This also allowed five other players to take on their defenders and go to the goal. Their goalie was on fire, denying shots right after another, I tallied around 19 saves.”
In front 7-2 at the half, Key West outscored Coral Shores 8-3 in the second half with Maria Chaney going for goals in the win, Ella Baxter scoring three times with a pair of assists, Sophia Felini and Ada Van Loon each netting a pair of goals, and Katie Collins one. At the same time, Marchiano also had two assists to go with her two goals and six of the team’s eight draw controls.
Collectively, Key West scoped up 20 ground balls, goalkeeper Courtney Grabus had three of those along with a trio of saves, and made four interceptions, Chaney and Van Loon with one each as well as Rachel Owens and Maeve O’Hearn, whose snag came on a handed attempt along the sidelines was transitioned into a goal.
“It was a beautiful play that started with our defense,” Giacopuzzi said about the O’Hearn interception. “Maeve and Rachel are both crease defenders who shut down numerous attempts to get to Courtney.”
Three days later the coach truly tested her squad with a double-header against American Heritage Plantation, who would hand Key West its first loss of the season, 15-6, but the Lady Conchs rebounded to beat Ransom Evergaldes for the second time this season, 8-6.
“This was our first time playing American Heritage,” said Giacopuzzi. “We knew it would be a tough game, and we like these games— it forces us to take a look at ourselves and pinpoint the areas we need to fine-tune.”
Key West caused five turnovers, had six draw controls and napped eight ground balls against Heritage, but the Lady Conchs could not keep the Patriots to less than double-digit scoring, as Grabus also had five saves, while being held to a season-low themselves in the loss — Chaney and Baxter each getting two goals, with one apiece by Felini and Van Loon.
“It was good competition against a team with talented players,” said Giacopuzzi. “Our defense made lots of adjustments in the first half to slow them down.”
Despite not getting to come off the field, as Ransom waited in the wings, Key West was able to respond to its first defeat of the season with a three-goal lead at the half, which it was able to hold onto for the two-goal victory, as Grabus was solid in the net with 10 saves.
“Courtney had an outstanding game,” said the coach, whose team had four goals and three draw controls by Marchiano, a score and three assists from Baxter, two go in the back of the net from Chaney and one by Van Loon, while as the team they cause seven turnovers and had seven ground balls. “We got the lead early and we were able to hold on to it, but it was a tough game having just played American Heritage right before. We were tired and don’t have a deep bench this year. We emphasized over and over all week long it was going to be a game of possession — winning the draw, controlling the ball and setting the pace of the game. That we did.”
To close out the busy week, Key West was right back on the pitch the following day to earn its second win this season against Westminster Christian, this time one goal better than the first meeting, 12-3.
Collecting 25 ground balls and causing 12 turnovers, Key West would take an 8-3 advantage into halftime and then blanked Westminster in the second, paced once again by Marchino who had a goal, four assists and six ground balls. Chaney rippled the back of the net three times, Baxter had four goals and two assists, and with one each Ava Brock, Kaitlyn Piloto, Felini and Collins.
“An overall great team effort and win, love to see seven different girls scoring and half the goals assisted,” said Giacopuzzi. “Transitions from defense to offense were beautiful, the kind of lacrosse that makes it such a joy to watch where everyone is connecting, knows where to be, makes great feeds and finishes.”
Coming off the busy week, the Lady will now have time to focus internally as after the March 14 Senior Night; Key West does not play again until its final three regular-season games, which come in a span of three days, starting on March 30 at Miami Country Day.