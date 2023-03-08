Playing four games in a five-day span was a challenge Key West High girls lacrosse coach Marissa Giacopuzzi wanted to see if her players could handle, and the Lady Conchs proved they were up to the task, winning three to bring their record to 6-1 on the season.

“An exhausting but fun weekend of lacrosse,” said Giacopuzzi, whose team will now play just once more before the Spring Break hiatus, when they will celebrate Senior Night against Archbishop McCarthy on March 14. “A slow week ahead — but a good time for us to focus in on eliminating mistakes and turnovers, narrowing in on free positions shots and mastering our plays.”

