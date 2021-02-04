Only thrice in the last quarter century has the Key West High girls basketball team reached the district championship game — in 2003-04, 2009-10 and 2011-12 — but all three of those efforts ended in runner-up finishes, leaving the Lady Conchs still longing for the first title in school history.
On Tuesday, after exacting some revenge on Keys Gate, the team who eliminated Key West in the district semifinals a season ago, with a 84-9 victory in the District 16-4A quarterfinals, the Lady Conchs are now just a victory away from having another shot at their first district crown.
Standing in their way of that return trip to the title tilt, on Wednesday afternoon in the district semifinals, was Gulliver Prep, the same team that defeated Key West in its last trip to the district finals.
“They are excited but I told them they have to be really on their toes because they are playing Gulliver in Gulliver’s gym,” said McLeod. “We have to limit the mistakes and make less turnovers and turn those turnovers into points.”
Key West was able to limit the mistakes in the playoff opener on Tuesday, shutting out Keys Gate in the first and third quarters. By the end of the first, the Lady Conchs nearly had the 35-point mercy rule in effect — taking a 31-0 advantage — and by halftime had enacted the running clock — in front 44-5.
Allowing just four points in the second half, Key West had put the game away with a 17-0 run through the entire third quarter. Jenkavia Harper scored her season-high 26 points to lead all Key West scorers, while Alyssa McRae finished with 16, Olivia Gibson netted nine points, Mohina Rohkmonova scored six points, and, most impressive according to the coach, Aubrey Hunter contributed 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
“Everyone really stepped up and fought in this game and played as a team,” said McLeod.
It was the third straight double-digit victory for Key West and second of the last three that ended with a mercy-rule running clock.
“They are starting to realize the talent they have and once they play together, they are really competitive,” said McLeod.
After struggling during the second game of back-to-back road games in as many nights just last week, McLeod decided to keep her team in Miami on Tuesday to be better rested for Wednesday’s matchup against Gulliver. The teams met once this year, in the preseason, which the Lady Conchs won, and if Key West can repeat that success then they will reach the championship game for just the fourth time in the last quarter century in search for their first title.
“To me it was just the preseason, so after a long season you never know what you are going to get at districts,” said McLeod. “Hopefully we can make it a battle of Monroe County teams in the championship.”