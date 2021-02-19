Bring on Gulliver!
That was the mission at hand for the Key West High girls soccer team during the Region 4-4A quarterfinals, and they were all business cruising to an 8-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon in a match that was delayed a day due to inclement weather at Miami Spring High.
“We did not mess around,” said Key West High coach Justin Martin. “The girls came out ready to play and moved the ball very well offensively. We made adjustments after the Gulliver game and it paid off immediately.”
Key West scored two goals in the first five minutes and kept pouring it on from there, taking a 5-0 advantage by the first water break.
With the sizable lead, Martin turned to the bench and they finished the half with Key West in front 6-0.
The Lady Conchs would turn back to the starters to close out the match early in the second half, but it was not without one scare on a free kick by the Hawks, but backup goalkeeper Kaila Kirkpatrick was there to thwart the attack and ensure the clean sheet. Key West starting goalkeeper Anna Saeger picked up two saves in the first half and Kirkpatrick grabbed three in the 15 minuets played of the second half — before the Lady Conchs went in front by the 8-0 mercy-rule margin.
“Legitimately, they only had one real shot on goal,” said Martin.
When the dust had settled, Mercedes Petro, Emily Gould and Addison Sessoms all netted two goals, while Marie Willey and Nikki Tomita also scored. Sessoms added two assists in the contest, as did Jenna Domenech, while Tomita and Petro each contributed one.
The victory advances Key West to the Region 4-4A semifinals, where the will get a rematch with rival Gulliver Prep, who defeated the Lady Conchs last week 1-0 in the District 16-4A championship.
“They told me to take that runner-up trophy and put it in Mrs. (Sarah) Eckert’s office and they don’t ever want to see it again, so that’s where it sits,” said Martin. “They don’t want to look at it because they felt like we could have won that game but their nerves got the better of them.”
The difference this time is that the region semifinals, which will kick off at 3 p.m. on the Raider’s home pitch, is an elimination game, with the Lady Conchs just a win away from reaching the region finals for the second time in school history.
“Ever since we walked off off the field [after the district finals], I told them it’s not the end of it and we will see them again,” said martin. “We look forward to see them again and feel prepared to see them again. Come Friday, we will definitely be prepared and are very much looking forward to it.”