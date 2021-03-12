The streak is broken.
Well, not the win streak for the Key West High girls lacrosse team, which is now up to three in a row and six of the first seven to open the campaign. What did change is that, for the first time this season, the Lady Conchs scored anything else than 16 goals in a victory. On Wednesday at Gulliver Prep, they scored one more than what has become typical with a 17-6 triumph in Miami.
“We are now looking forward to that next scoring streak, whatever that might be,” said Key West coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. “Gulliver did come in a little hot at the beginning of the game, but we very quickly took it right back. It all starts with the draw controls, and if we can do that and get the balls doing in the right directions, I’m very confident we can put them in the back of the net on repeat.”
Essentially that’s what the Lady Conchs did to the Raiders on Wednesday, according to the Key West coach, forcing Gulliver to take both its timeouts in the first half, which played to a 10-3 advantage at halftime before the visitors made an adjustment of defense.
“We decided, collectively as a team during one of those timeouts, to instead of playing a zone as we typically do, we decided to play a man-to-man and we did really well with that and it gave us a little confidence after practicing it quite a few times,” said Giacopuzzi. “It wasn’t my idea, it was the players who brought it up, which was incredible to see their understanding of the game and that they are seeing the same things I am seeing from my perspective.”
The coach continued to explain that the defensive shift thwarted Gulliver’s early momentum and gave Key West the control of the pace for the remainder of the contest.
“To play it for a significant amount of time helped boost their confidence that we can turn to it if we need to,” said Giacopuzzi. “If we feel like we are struggling against a team, we have to be able to adapt and it think having multiple defenses will be something that will allow that to happen.”
With the defense able to keep the Raiders’ attack at bay, the Lady Conchs offense was able to thrive, as of the 17 goals put in the back of the net, Giacopuzzi pointed out that nine were assisted to six different scorers.
Ella Baxter had four of the assists as well as three goals, giving her 10 assists and five goals in the last two Key West games, both victories, and 10 goals to go along with 13 assists on the season.
“She is a freshman but is an incredible asset to our team,” said Giacopuzzi. “Every game she is racking up multiple points, with a lot of assists, and I’m very excited about her next couple of years.”
Also adding scores in the victory were Ericka Tunay with three, to go along with three ground balls, and Naomi Grabus contributed four goals and two assists as well as eight draw controls, a turnover and seven ground balls. Bella Marchiano had two goals and an assist, Devan Bittner scored twice, Scarlett McMonigle added three goals, two assists and three ground balls, Barbara Lopez set up a score and with six saves was goalie Gemma Egan, but most important to the coach was the team’s ability to read to the game.
“They are recognizing where they are making mistakes and what they need to do to get better,” said Giacopuzzi. “It really makes me happy to see they are also recognizing their weakness and asking specifically to work on X, Y and Z at the next practice.”
Key West will look to “clean up the little mistakes,” according to the coach, on Friday at 4 p.m. against Palmer Trinity, during which the Lady Conchs will be celebrating Senior Night, while also may be continuing a new scoring streak.
“We want to do everything we can for our seniors to have a memorable game,” said Giacopuzzi. “We may be switching some positions around to give them some other experiences, but I think we can against Palmer and I think that will be awesome for them.”