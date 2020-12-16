Going in front by nine in the opening minutes of Senior Night, the Key West High girls basketball team never trailed on Monday afternoon, en route to its second straight inter-county victory, 64-37, but it was not without a valiant effort by a scrappy young Marathon High squad that did all it could to stay in the game.
“We just have to learn to get physically tougher to play with them,” said Marathon coach Andy Garvey. “We are still learning and a young team, so we should be good in the next couple if years, but right now I’m happy the girls are learning. I know we are young but we will be alright, it just takes time.”
It was all Key West to open the game, as the Conchs scored 12 of the first 15 points, led by the front court of senior Sarah Centonze, junior Jenkavia Harper and sophomore Dharma Murray, who combined for eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the first quarter. Murray netted all four of her points in the opening eight minutes while also finishing with five rebounds in the game, Harper netted two of her four in the first and end the game with nine rebounds and four steals, while Centonze closed the game with two points six rebounds and three steals. Mohina Rahkmonoa also dropped in six points in the first and senior Alyssa McRae distributed four assists for a 16-4 advantage at the end of the first.
“They warned me before the game that I better not get tired because I was going to play the whole game being it was my Senior Night,” said Centonze. “I knew if I couldn’t do that’d they gave me a little break, but good thing is I have a lot of good teammates that can come in to back me up.”
Marathon scored the first seven points of the second — powered by Elana Eubanks who had five of her seven points, also adding five assists in the game and three rebounds; four of Abrianna Marshall’s team-high 14 points, as she also had seven rebounds in the game; and Molly Prince with three of her seven points and four of her nine rebounds — to cut the lead to five.
Key West regained quickly control of the game with Rahkmonova scoring nine of her game-high 28-points, Miesha Hernandez adding five points and fie rebounds, and McRae contributing six points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals all in the second quarter for a 34-16 advantage at the break.
The Lady ’Fins once again attempted to rally to open the second half, going on a 5-0 run, as Marti Yana Kilbourne grabbed five of her seven rebounds and scored all five of her points inn the third, but again the Lady Conchs closed the quarter on a run, doubling up their county rival 10-5 in the final minutes to go in front 46-29 entering the fourth.
Key West allowed only six points in the final quarter to seal the victory. Eight different Lady Conchs scored in the game, led by Rahkmonova who also had five assist and two steals. McRae showed she was having a good tome on senior night with a double double at 12 points and 10 assists while also supplying three rebounds, and five steals. Olivia Gibson had five points and six rebounds and Emily Tran picked up a pair of points and rebounds to help the 2021 senior celebrate their first defeated Marathon and Coral Shores in the same season and first time since 2015-16.
“It was a bit bittersweet because it is the last big home game,” said Centonze. “I’ve been playing with this team for four year and its signifies the trip is come to a close, but this was good way to go out and a good time out there tonight. Tonight was the cherry on top and a great way to go out in my final year.”