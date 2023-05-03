The Key West High School softball team ended the regular season with five straight wins against some very good opponents.

On Friday, April 28, the Lady Conchs had to stage a comeback from a 3-0 deficit against Western High School for a 4-3 victory at the Davie campus. The week prior, Key West rallied for an 8-6 victory against Westminster Christian, also on the road.

