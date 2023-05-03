LEFT: Senior catcher Dharma Murray has been rock-solid behind the plate in all 18 Key West games with a .989 fielding average and bats fourth in the lineup with 20 hits and 18 RBI. RIGHT: Junior Scarlet Niles leads the Lady Conchs with 63 plate appearances, 26 base hits, 27 runs scored, 10 stolen bases with 17 RBI and leads the team on defense with a .952 average.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
The Key West High School softball team ended the regular season with five straight wins against some very good opponents.
On Friday, April 28, the Lady Conchs had to stage a comeback from a 3-0 deficit against Western High School for a 4-3 victory at the Davie campus. The week prior, Key West rallied for an 8-6 victory against Westminster Christian, also on the road.
Key West improved to 15-3 and roll into the postseason on Thursday, May 4 at home against St. Brendan for the District 16-4A Championship.
The Lady Conchs are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, just ahead of the Sabres (15-9-1) ranked at No. 8, and get to host the 7 p.m. matchup at The Back Yard, which will be a “red-out” wearing the team’s color.
Against Western, the Lady Conchs were down 3-0 going into the top of the fourth inning and notched a pair of runs to pull within a run at 3-2. In the top of the fifth, Key West added two more runs on a two-run single by senior Ty Cervantes.
The defense and junior pitcher Nevaeh Arnold held the Wildcats for the non-district victory to conclude the campaign.
But it started out with a costly error.
Key West threw away a pair of first-inning runs, but settled down defensively the rest of the way.
“We can’t give up easy runs early like we did against Western. We had a play on first and third situation, we had the right call on but threw the ball away and didn’t back anyone up and they two runs scored. That’s how they got those two runs. Besides that, I think Neveah bobbled one but we played good defense and came up with some quality at-bats,” Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia explained. “It was a very intense, very even game. Everything matched up perfectly, but we outhit them 13-3.”
Scarlet Niles drove in two runs on two hits, Alex Rodriguez, Caroline Smith, Isa Franco and Cervantes each singled twice and with a base hit was Tavyn Gage, Dharma Murray and Madelyn Perusse.
Arnold yielded the three runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
It will be the third consecutive season Key West has played St. Brendan for the district title. En route to their 2022 FHSAA Class 4A Final Four berth, the Lady Conchs beat the Sabres, 3-2, for the district championship. Key West took a 5-4 win against the Sabres for the district crown in 2021.
St. Brendan lost four of their final five regular-season games, but the level of competition they faced kept them high in the rankings, despite the losses.
“They went to a tournament on the West Coast against some really good teams and lost to Somerset, one of the best teams in the state, so they’re a quality opponent,” Garcia said. “They throw the ball well, I don’t think their hitting is as good as it was last year, but they play a different type of ball. They play small-ball, they pitch and play defense well. We’re going to have our hands full.”
Garcia said five players did not travel to Western due to illness, but expects them all back this week as they prepare for the big game and hopefully another run deep into the state tournament.
“Going into the season, that’s our goal — win the district championship first. They’ve got the right mentality, let’s hope they can put it together,” said the coach. “It’s going to be a big time at The Back Yard. We’re going to have roast port, rice and beans, Cuban bread, a big crowd and, hopefully, a big victory.”