Starting a seventh-grader at second base, eighth-grader in left field, and first-year player in center field the Marathon High softball team had to rebuild this season, but they still find themselves in the similar position as they have been the last half-decade, as district champions and in place to make a deep postseason run.
“We definitely started as a young team, but we aren’t a young team anymore,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “We have a season behind us and they know what’s at stake.”
Up for grabs is a trip to the region semifinals for the victor between Marathon and Florida Christian during the Region 4-2A quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 pm. on the Upper Keys campus.
“We are definitely not looking past Florida Christian, because they have always had a solid program,” said Freeman. “We tried to play them this year but just couldn’t figure it out on the schedule, but we are going to have to make plays defensively and put the ball in play at the plate.”
A major reason Marathon is taking a game-at-a-time approach is that the Lady ’Fins lost 11 of their first 15 games this season, but since have won five in a row, outscoring its opponents 38-0 in that span.
“We’ve started to hit the ball much better, especially our first through fourth batters,” said Freeman. “Sarah Kratzert is peaking right now out of that cleanup spot, so if we can keep Allison (Paskiewicz) and Kayla (Sipe) getting on for Sarah, who has been stroking it.”
A major part of the early season struggles is actually due to Marathon’s strength of schedule this year, which was the fourth toughest in Class 2A.
“We could have put some other teams on there to where our record would look better, but we beef it up to be ready to this point of the season,” said Freeman. “Their first four hitters are pretty good, but we feel if we can put the ball in play and Cicely (Ozbun) pitches well, then we have a shot at getting back to the final four.”
A win on Wednesday keeps the Lady ’Fins at their home diamond next week, against likely Westminster Academy, in the Region 4-2A semifinals, with rival John Carroll, who has eliminated Marathon three of the last four seasons at that point, likely waiting in the finals, according to Freeman.
“We’ve had a good practice that last two weeks, so we are excited about continuing that at home,” said Freeman. “We know what’s at stake and we just need to survive and advance — that’s our mantra right now.”
Freeman continued to explain he felt the season changed from a rebuilding project to a team with a chance to make a playoff push during a 4-0 victory against Mater Lakes and with the postseason now here, they have enough experience to match or even surpass those accomplishments of the past few seasons.
“Everything clicked that game and since then we’ve taken a big step forward and hopefully we can take one more now,” said Freeman. “Last year we felt we had a team who could go to the final four and compete, but we didn’t get to finish the season. This year we knew what our deficiencies were going to be and we feel we are a better team now.”