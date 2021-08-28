The lessons learned from the preseason by the Marathon High volleyball team were put into action on Tuesday afternoon against Somerset Silver Palms during the regular-season opener, as the Lady ‘Fins were able to control the action against the Stallions to garner a 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22) victory in Miami.
“We passed the ball well and were able to capitalize on their mistakes,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman.
The Lady ‘Fins coach praised the play of senior middle blockers Emily Suarez and Molly Prince, who combined for 11 blocks, while Suarez also tallied 11 kills on the offensive side of the ball.
“They did a great job at the net,” said Freeman.
After opening the match with a convincing 10-point victory in the first game, Freeman noted his team “started getting a little sloppy in the second game,” but still held on for the seven-point win for a 2-0 advantage.
“In the third game, we didn’t play that great, finding ourselves down a couple times,” said the Dolphins coach.
Marathon managed to fight back in the third, sending the game to extra points, but the Lady ’Fins lost the game on a missed serve.
“We didn’t serve as well as I would have liked, that is something we definitely need to work on,” said Freeman. “We felt like we were in control of the game during the fourth set and led 24-19, before they went on a little run to make it close.”
Marathon closed out the match with a three-point victory in the fourth game, with Freeman also giving a lot of credit to senior Rylan Chappa, who finished with four kills and two aces.
“Rylan was all over the court and her effort kept us in a lot of rallies,” said Freeman. “She dove for one ball that I thought was impossible to get; it was the best save I’ve seen in the 13 years I’ve been coaching, and we ended up winning the point.”
Dolphins Maddie Elwell had 15 assists, while Lillian Guo also added seven kills and, according to the coach, “played really well on the back row with numerous good passes to the setter.”
After having Monday’s schedule match against Everglades Prep canceled, Marathon will put its early-season lessons to the test on Tuesday, Aug. 31, when Key West, who defeated the Lady ’Fins in the preseason, comes to town.