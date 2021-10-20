Twice this season the Marathon High volleyball team defeated Somerset Silver Palms and the Lady ’Fins had an opportunity to make it three straight on Tuesday, Oct. 19, during the District 16-3A semifinals only after a 3-1 (25-22, 13-25, 25-14, 28-26) victory in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 18, against Somerset South Homestead on the Hurricanes home court in Miami.
“Even though we have beaten this team twice this year, both matches have been close,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman about Tuesday’s semifinal match. “We will definitely have to earn this win.”
That’s exactly what Marathon did in the quarterfinals during the hard-fought playoff opener, as the first set was neck and neck before the Lady ’Fins pulled away late to the three-point win.
“They had a really good outside hitter but [she] was a little inconsistent,” said Freeman. “We definitely had all our focus on her, and Molly Prince and Emily Suarez did a great job of disrupting her hits.”
Marathon did not play as well in the second game, missing a lot of serves as well as several serve receptions being misplayed during a 12-point loss to make the match 1-1, but the Dolphins were back in control in the third, with Suarez scoring four of her 11 kills in that set, to win by 11.
“We were without our other setter, so Maddie Elwell played all the way around,” said Freeman. “It was a big adjustment for her and our team, but I think we handled it pretty well.”
Elwell ended up with a career high 26 assists, with a kill and not service errors, while Prince had 10 kills and three blocks to once again put Marathon in control to open the fourth set 23-18, just two point away from victory.
Only problem, the Hurricanes were not done with their season, as they came back to take a 24-23 advantage. The teams would trade point through a tie at 26, when Suarez added another kill and then served the set and match out to advance Marathon to the semifinals.
“Rylan Chapa and Lily Guo kept us in a lot of points with their hustle and good passes to Elwell,” aid Freeman noting Chapa had two aces and three kills while Guo added five kills. ”The seniors willed us to this win and they knew if they lost tonight, it was it for them. They put the team on their back and did everything they could to get the W.
If Marathon, which entered the tournament as the No 6 seed, can complete the season sweep against second-seeded Silver Palms, and garner two wins against a Somerset opponent, after beating No. 3 South Homestead on Monday, then the Lady ’Fins will garner a berth in the District 16-3A championship game which will come against the winner of Coral Shores and Palmer Trinity, which also played on Tuesday in Tavernier.
“It was a great team win, everyone on the court contributed and the players on the bench were in it the whole time,” Freeman said about advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals with a victory on Monday. “The next match won’t be easy, but hopefully we can get the win and move on to the district championship.”