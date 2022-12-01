In just three matches this season, the Marathon High girls soccer team has eclipsed its win total from a year ago, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, notching a 5-1 victory against an Archimedean squad that topped the Lady ’Fins by a goal during the 2021-22 campaign.
“The team did a great job adjusting to a faster game playing on turf,” said Marathon coach Tracy McDonald. “It was a very physical game and the girls didn’t let it affect them negatively. They’re incredibly resilient and stayed positive for 80 minutes and it showed.”
Through two on-field matches this season, with one of the wins for Marathon coming via a forfeit by Everglades Prep, the Lady ’Fins now have scored eight times, with Tuesday’s five goals matching last season’s team total.
During the second victory of the 2022-23 campaign, Mackenzie Budi scored two goals for the Lady ’Fins, while with one each were Rain Banks, Reese Elwell and Hannah Davis. Kiki Hewlett made eight saves in front of the net to preserve the win.
Marathon had an opportunity to continue it early season momentum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its match against second-year program Mater Bay was canceled due to transportation issues, while the Lady ’Fins also had a contest canceled when their opponent folded the team.
“We’re willing to drive to Boca to get games, and it’s still difficult,” said McDonald, whose team will host Monsignor Pace on Friday, Dec. 2, on the Middle Keys campus.