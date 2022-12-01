In just three matches this season, the Marathon High girls soccer team has eclipsed its win total from a year ago, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, notching a 5-1 victory against an Archimedean squad that topped the Lady ’Fins by a goal during the 2021-22 campaign.

“The team did a great job adjusting to a faster game playing on turf,” said Marathon coach Tracy McDonald. “It was a very physical game and the girls didn’t let it affect them negatively. They’re incredibly resilient and stayed positive for 80 minutes and it showed.”