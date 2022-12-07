Last season, Marathon High girls soccer coach Tracy McDonald had to talk players into joining the program.
“We are such a small school and we don’t have any travel or club teams here so I had to convince some girls to give it a try,” said McDonald. “Many hadn’t played since elementary school and some never played at all but they are all athletic and all are great listeners who bought into the system. I knew it would take time and the efforts started to show midseason last year.”
The results have shown this year as Marathon increased its win streak to three games, something the Lady ’Fins have not done since the 2015-16 campaign, with a 4-2 victory on Monday, Dec. 5, at SLAM Academy.
“Now they are really playing like a team and they are so supportive of one another,” said McDonald, whose had led the Dolphins to four wins this season which is more than any season since 2014-15. “SLAM was scrappy and aggressive. They played with a lot more contact than I’d liked to see. I coach my team not to flop or cry for calls. We don’t control the other team or referees, just ourselves. The girls were great at keeping their composure and not getting pulled into the other team’s way of play.”
It was a 3-1 lead for Marathon at halftime, a lead the Dolphins were able to hold through the second half, with Ran Banks and Jordan MacDonald each netting a pair of goals in the victory.
“Rain Banks played with patience and kept us in the game,” said McDonald. “She and Jordan had two and sometimes three players on them at all times. It’s a testament to their fortitude that they were still able to score.”
Newcomer Kiki Hewlitt made seven saves to preserve the victory.
“I think SLAM wore themselves out,” said McDonald. “You can only collide with a stronger athlete so many times before it takes a toll. It will be interesting to face them away on artificial turf. We may wear tights and long sleeves.”
Marathon will now put its three-game win streak — that also includes an 8-0 victory against Monsignor Pace on Friday, Dec. 2, during which Banks had three goals, and three assists, Reese Elwell beat the keeper three times, Jordan MacDonald scored and assisted on three, while Mackenzie Budi also scored — on the line Wednesday, Dec. 7, when Somerset South Homestead comes to town for a 4 p.m. matchup in the Middle Keys, That match will follow the Key West and Westminster Christian girls soccer team who will face off at 2 p.m. also on the Middle Keys campus due to a lack of referees.
“We are very proud of how the girls play as a team and they play hard,” said McDonald. “We finally found a system that works for the players we have. Our biggest asset is a willingness to put aside any differences and work as one team during practice and games. Add that to a willingness to work hard and work together and you are bound to have some level of success.”