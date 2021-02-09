In the District 16-3A championship, the Marathon girls basketball team never gave up, but it was not enough as eventually Palmer Trinity to control to claim the title with a 67-48 victory on Friday on the Falcons' home court — leaving the Lady 'Fins to settle for the runner-up's hardware.
Marathon had not seen Palmer this season and compared to what they had seen them in previous seasons, the Flacons were a different team, according to Garvery. The Dolphins coach stated this team they faced was a running squad that plays the run and gun and continuously kept going toward the basket.
"They are a very quick team," said Garvey. "They get the ball and they just go, go, go. It's non-stop."
Palmer jumped out early, outscoring Marathon 24-6 in the first quarter. They never looked back.
By halftime, Marathon was trailing 41-17, but according to Garvey, the girls fought back in the third quarter but still trailed, 53-32, heading into the final quarter.
"They wanted to win [Marathon]. I could see it on their faces," stated Garvey, "But by the time the fourth quarter came, we were just out of gas."
The individual performances Garvey highlighted for the Lady 'Fins were from Elena Eubanks (16 points), Abrianna Marshall (15 points) and Molly Prince (11 points).
Garvey said the three did not give up either, regardless of what the scoreboard read.
"They just kept playing and playing and playing," said the coach. "They are not just going to lay down and say, 'Here, you can have the game.' They are going to keep on fighting until the game is done and over with."
Garvey said he felt good going forward with the young team he has, and he believes next season maybe even better.
Marathon has at least one more game remaining in the FHSSA 3A State tournament, on Friday on the road against Miami Country Day at 7 p.m. Garvey said his team is just going to go up there and play ball, take nothing for granted and have fun.
"We're a young team, I don't take that away from us, we'll get better as time goes on," said Garvey.