Everything came together as the Marathon girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season in decisive fashion, beating Florida Christian at home Wednesday night, 52-21.
“It was a good game between both teams,” according to coach Andre Garvey. “We played pretty good in this game and gave it everything we had and came out with the victory.”
The coach stated it was a team effort by all the girls and that everyone played well, hustled and executed.
Leading the way was Abrianna Marshall, who turned in 16 points, while adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals on the night.
Not to be outdone, Molly Prince contributed 15 points while producing 17 rebounds, three steals, four assists and one block; and Elana Eubanks put up 11 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists and one block.
The pivotal point of the game, according to Garvey, was during the third and fourth quarters when he said his squad fought hard.
“We’re always down through those last two quarters, but this time we stepped it up,” added Garvey.
The coach explained that headed into this game, the team had been focused on the press and team defense, and he conveyed that the extra work showed up on the court.
“We played good, very good defense,” said Garvey about his Lady ’Fins (1-7 overall), who will have their hands full when looking to make it a second straight win Friday night in Miami against a still unbeaten Ransom Everglades (8-0) squad.