Comparing common opponents entering the match against Miami Community Charter on Thursday, Dec. 16, Marathon High girls soccer coach Tracy McDonald felt her Lady 'Fins had an opportunity to garner their first victory on the season. Her squad did better than that, as Marathon rolled to an 8-0 mercy-rule win, led by four goals from Rain Banks, on the Middle Keys campus.
"The pieces finally came together and the work is paying off," said McDonald.
Just before the water break in the first half, Miami Community Charter committed a foul in the box, resulting in a Banks penalty kick.
"Rain does not miss," said the Lady 'Fins coach.
It would be the first time this season Marathon took a led in a game as the action remained in front of the Lions' net.
"We knew if we kept the pressure on, something would give," said McDonald.
The coach was correct as Banks completed her hat trick with a pair of goals in a matter of five minutes.
"We have been working on taking longer shots midfield and having the forwards go to goal, but Rain’s shots found the net rather than a rebound," said McDonald.
Freshman Jasmine Keomaniboth scored next, followed by freshman midfielder Jordan MacDonald just before the half, for a 5-0 advantage.
"At the half, we focused on playing all our forwards and trying to give them the best opportunities to score while still maintaining a shutout, something we have not done since 2019," said McDonald.
Aliyah Gonzalez scored the first goal following the intermission, and the second penalty kick for the Lady 'Fins was converted by Hannah Davis.
"She has been making some hard shots in practice lately and I knew she would convert one in a PK opportunity," said McDonald. "Hannah played defense for the past two years and has done a great job learning a new position."
In attempts to get the rest of the team involved, Banks tried to rebound a shot off the Lions goalkeeper for one of the younger Lady 'Fins to finish, but the backspin on her assist attempt ricochet off the keeper and into the net to bring the match to a close.
"Our midfielders, Rain, Jordan MacDonald and Riley McDonald, did a fantastic job feeding the forwards," said McDonald. "All three refrained from taking shots on goal, which they normally are asked to do, and instead, focused on crosses and smaller passes to the forwards who had not had a scoring opportunity yet."
Prior to the match, the Lady 'Fins coach expressed to her defense "I hoped they would be bored," and for the most part that was true, as Marathon garnered its first victory in shutout fashion, holding Community Charter off the board the rest of the way.
"There were some exciting moments in front of our cage including some saves by our keeper and one that got behind her, which sophomore Kylie McDaniel quickly dispatched and cleared up the field," said McDonald. "They work well together and function as a unit. I’m really proud of how well they communicated with one another and have learned not only to play soccer, but play together."