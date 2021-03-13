With coach Kevin Freeman knowing his Marathon High softball team was far better than Ransom Everglades this season, he decided to give his future a look by allowing eighth-grader Dakota Coleman an opportunity to make a start on the mound.
While the experience was important the youngster, she was unable to make it out of the first inning before allowing four runs, and Freeman turned to senior ace Cecily Ozbun to settled the defense in order to allow the offense a chance to rally.
By the fourth inning, the Lady ’Fins had erased the deficit, with the score tied at five entering the fifth, at which point Marathon piled on 10 unanswered runs for the 15-5 victory.
It was the second straight victory for the Dolphins, previously on a four-game skid, who actually struck twice in the first inning on a wild pitch and passed ball before giving back four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Neither team would be able to touch home in the next two at-bats, but Marathon would go back in front in the fourth by scoring three times on a two-out rally aided by just one single, by Coleman, to go along with three walks and a wild pitch.
Ransom would get a run back in the bottom of the fourth to even the score but then was shut out the rest of the way while the Marathon bats were just heating up.
The Lady ’Fins would score four more times in the fifth on the luxury of just one hit by Shynell McGuire, the first of three hits for her, and then Marathon was able to cross home six more time in the final two at-bats, with a double by McGuire and single by Kyla Sipe in the sixth and then Allison Paskiewicz, Sarah Kratert and McGuire all singled in the seventh.
After the chaotic first, Ozbun limited the Raiders to four base hits and one unearned run while striking out 12.
The win was the second straight for Marathon, but that streak will be put to the test on Wednesday, March 17, at Keys Gate, who beat the Dolphins, 13-2, to start the four-game losing skid.