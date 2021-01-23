It’s all or nothing in terms of performing in front of the hometown fans, as the Monroe County girls weightlifting teams from Key West and Coral Shores, along with Gulliver Prep, will be converging on Marathon High Gymnasium at noon Saturday, Jan. 23, for the District 16-1A Finals.
“We started training in the middle of October and we’ve had two breaks in between, so getting them on track and keeping them there has been different this year,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert, whose team is looking to defend the district title at home this season. “They’d get a break and then we’d get them back on track and then another break, so it’s been a bit of a yo-yo season, but we’ve been doing OK as far as getting them in and getting them ready.”
In order to keep the sporadic season as typical as possible, Schubert explained he has had guest judges coming in to score the virtual meets this season. Saturday will be the first live meet of the year for all three of the Monroe County programs.
“Other teams have been doing the same thing and then we’ve been sharing scores with those teams,” said Schubert. “Every time we thought we’d be able to do an in-person meet, another sport or person at the school would test positive or have an outbreak [for COVID-19],” said Schubert. “But since we were able to keep doing what we were doing, it never really made sense to have a live meet.”
In order to keep everyone safe during the district finals — that this season will feature only four teams with the likes of Pinecrest not able to travel and Doctor Charter and Village Academy opting out of participating altogether this year — instead of having all the girls lifting at once, which is the normal, the meet will take place in two different sessions, with the 101-139 pound weight-classes taking to the mats first at noon.
“I think in the end it’s going to be fine and we are going to complete everything safely,” said Schubert. “There will be a lot of nerves, but it should be fun.”
The top six finishers from each of the 10 weight class will advance to the Region Finals.
“I had more girls come out this year and we can take 20, so we’ve got all the entries filled,” said Schubert.
In essence, that means the county teams could shatter the record 27 lifters who advanced to Region Finals a season ago.
“I don’t know if it’s because some of the other programs are lagging, or just didn’t get started, but we had a bunch more girls come out,” said Schubert.
Of those competing, Schubert expressed he is excited about the potential of Rylan Chappa, who is ranked No. 1 in the district in her weight class.
“I’ve got several who are sitting in second and third place, like Celine Ponzoa, who came out this year and is doing a great job,” said Schubert. “They are all doing a great job and I’m excited to see what they could do.”
Weigh-ins will begin at 10 a.m. with the first lift to start roughly at noon, following the coaches meeting. At that point, the Dolphins will have just a few attempts in their lone live meet of the season and fend off the likes of the Hurricanes, Conchs and Raiders, in order to defend their title.
“I’m trying to not put too much pressure on them, because it feels like the last week or so they are feeling that pressure,” said Schubert, adding the meet will be live-streamed on YouTube. “Coral Shores and Key west have some really strong girls this year and I’ve been preaching to do what you can and stay focused. That’s really I want them all to do: their best.”
That may be easier said than done as, Schubert admitted, it will be different in their first live event of the season.
“I’ve been telling them that when we get in there we are going to have to focus,” said Schubert. “They know what they can do and how to do it, but it’s a matter of doing it, and it’s definitely going to be in a different atmosphere.”