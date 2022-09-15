Victory was in grasp for the Marathon High volleyball team, twice over this week, leading its match against Posnack 2-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, and 2-1 a night later, Sept. 13, versus Archimedean only to let both of those road contests slip away for 3-2 losses. Following Tuesday’s second-straight heartbreaker, Lady ’Fins coach Kelly Cruz expressed it was rough for her players.
“It’s hard to take two games, back-to-back, to five and lose them,” said Cruz. “But, it’s always a learning experience, so we’re growing.”
Against Posnak on Monday, the Lady ’Fins seemed to be in control scoring a pair of 25-22 victories to being the match and had a chance to finish off the Rams in three but were forced to extra points in the third set, eventually losing 27-25, and the fourth ended in a similar fashion with Marathon losing once against in an extended set, 31-29. Forced to play a fifth, momentum was on the side of Posnak, which pulled away to a 15-8 in the set to complete the comeback rally. In the first of two disappointing losses for Marathon, Cassie Brezil had a team-best 33.3% kill percentage with five, while Shynell McGuire, Bethann Hewlett both out way three and with two apiece were Kayesha Christian and Elana Eubank. Christian also had eight aces, McGuire finished with seven and Reese Elwell served up three aces.
The slide continued a night later as Marathon dropped a fourth consecutive set, 25-20, to open the match against Archimedean, but the Lady ’Fins battled back to win the next two, 26-24 and 25-22, to once again seemingly take control of the match. That was until, for the second straight night, the Dolphins were unable to play a complete match as the Owls even the match score with a 25-14 win in the fourth and claimed the win, 15-7, in the fifth. Christian, with five kills and three aces, and McGuire, five kills, a block and two aces, had another solid match for Marathon in the losing effort, while Eubank collected three kills, for aces and assisted on a block, Bethann Hewlett tallied three kills, two aces and four blocks, and Melena Rocafort had a team-high six aces.
Instead of moving a game away from being back to an even record, the two losses extended Marathon’s skid to four straight matches, with Palmer Trinity set to open next week’s schedule of games on Monday, Sept. 19, followed by Palm Glades, who the Lady ’Fins already defeated this season in a rematch on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Somerset South Homestead on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“We can’t dwell too much on the past but focus on getting better,” said Cruz.