Victory was in grasp for the Marathon High volleyball team, twice over this week, leading its match against Posnack 2-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, and 2-1 a night later, Sept. 13, versus Archimedean only to let both of those road contests slip away for 3-2 losses. Following Tuesday’s second-straight heartbreaker, Lady ’Fins coach Kelly Cruz expressed it was rough for her players.

“It’s hard to take two games, back-to-back, to five and lose them,” said Cruz. “But, it’s always a learning experience, so we’re growing.”

