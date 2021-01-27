Hustling up and down the floor, the Marathon High girls basketball garnered its second win of the season, decisively, 50-36, on the road Friday at Ransom Everglades.
“The girls gave all they have,” said Marathon coach Andre Garvey. “They showed their potential on both sides of the court.”
For the Lady ‘Fins, Abrianna Marshall led the way with 18 points and three blocks. Molly Prince put up a double-double with 15 points, 17 points, and five blocked shots. Marti-Yana Kilbourne had 12 rebounds.
The Marathon coach pointed he was most pleased by the fact his squad played as a team in this one.
“Great teamwork,” said Garvey. “They all passed the ball around instead of being selfish. Everyone got their points in and we just played a good game.”
Marshall started out slow, according to the coach, but in the second half she really came on.
“She’s a very good player who knows the system, and she loves the game of basketball,” said Garvey. “She will do whatever it takes to make another player or herself better. She is a real good teammate.”
Garvey stated the focus going forward is to get up and down the court without injuries and to have fun, in hopes of earning their third win of the season on the road at 5 p.m. Wednesday against face Monroe County rival Coral Shores (8-4). The Lady’Canes won the first meet between the squads, 61-31.