With one senior on the roster for the Marathon High girls basketball team, and her status following an injury still unknown, the rest of the Lady ’Fins' roster must grow, and fast, if they are to have success this season.
“We are going to have to get those younger girls, who just came out for the team this season, and build from there,” said Dolphins coach Andre Garvey, who expressed he is hoping to hear better news on projected senior starter Molly Prince this week.
While the loss of Prince hampers the Dolphins in the low post, especially in the height category, Garvey is expecting to have a high-powered attack from the guards, who will be led by junior Abianna Marshall and freshman Elana Eubanks.
“They have improved a lot since last year,” Garvey said about the Lady ’Fins starting guards. “Not having Molly will put more strain on them, but we are getting by without her. Those two played well against Coral Shores and against LaSalle, but we don’t have that big [player], who can change the game.”
According to the coach, that just means Marathon will be a fast-break team, looking to outrun its opposition this season.
“A lot of up and down the court this year, until Molly gets better,” said Garvey, who is also expecting the fast-break attack to be aided by eight-grader Shynell McGuire and junior Janiya Pyform.
Despite not having the height, Garvey is excited he has players who will bring a lot of strength to the post positions, including juniors Annelysse Castillo, Aniyla Hawkins and Ky’ondra White.
“All these girls have played before, but they stopped playing a few years back and just decided to come back out,” said Garvey. “So we have depth, but not girls with experience. We need to be able to get the ball inside. Our inside game is getting there right now, but not as strong as it supposed to be.”
While the coach explained experience will come with game time, in practice Garvey conveyed the focus is on conditioning in hopes that makes them stronger, as he stated in order to win games they have to outrun their opponents due to their lack of size.
“We are going to go up and down with the games we play, but I truly expect to be competitive in most games,” said Garvey. “The girls want wins now, evey game they can. It’s doable, we just have to get over the third quarter and hang there, then we will be all right the rest of the season.”
In fact, knowing they are in a tough district against Palmer Trinity, Westminster Christian and newcomer Coral Shores, according to Garvey, the team’s goal this season is to beat those squads they have not defeated in several years.
“They want to beat the Coral Shores, Key Wests and all the other teams that have beaten up on us as we were rebuilding,” said Garvey, whose team will get that first crack at Key West when they return to play on Wednesday, Dec. 1 as well as Carrollton on Dec. 2, both on the road.
Wins against those type of teams, for Garvey, will be the growth they are looking for this season, with just one senior on the roster.
“I’ve told them not to look at the schedule and say there are teams that cannot be beat,” said Garvey. “Every team can be beat, on any day, and they are instead telling me they can beat everyone we put on the schedule and I don’t want to interrupt that mindset.
“We are going to keep pushing forward,” the coach concluded.