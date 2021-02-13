The last time the Marathon High softball team stepped on the diamond was on March 13 and it came against the then-No. 1 ranked team in the state, which the Lady ’Fins won to vault them to No. 2 in the State at the time of the shutdown.
“We got the rug taken out from under us because we didn’t know what our destiny was,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “I think they are happy to be out there playing and we have had a great attitude so far. We know we’ve got some young girls that have not played at the varsity level, but we are definitely excited.”
What the Lady ’Fins do have is six returning players to the roster that currently sits at 17 as a limited number of players at tryout nixed the junior varsity and middle school programs this season.
With a strong returning core, Marathon is focused on going for a fifth straight district title, something it was hoping to accomplish last season before the spring seasons were ended.
Leading the way on the mound is Cicely Ozbun, who is back for her sixth season with the team, and Freeman admitted they will be relying a lot on the senior this year.
“Cicely has been throwing well and is really a lot stronger than she has been in the past,” said Freeman. “The ball is really popping in the glove and she’s hitting the ball hard. She’s really focused coming into the season and is really being a great leader on the field.”
Also back is Ozbun’s battery mate, Kayla Sipe, back behind the plate and, after playing summer ball, the Dolphins coach is excited about her potential.
“They communicate well together and Kayla has had a very big presence in our practice so far,” said Freeman. “She’s talking a lot and really come out of her shell. She’s calling out the plays and we’re very happy with what’s doing so far. We are excited to see her and Cicely work together this year.”
Backing up the duo on the mound will be freshman Alison Garcia as well as Sarah Kratzert who, along with senior Allison Paskiewicz will anchor the left side of the field as third and shortstop, respectively.
The biggest unexpected replacement is in centerfield as senior Sarah Paskiewicz will miss the entire season with a knee injury, but stepping up in her place is sophomore Aliyah Gonzalez. “Missing Sarah’s speed in the outfield and the base paths will be tough, but Aliyah has done well so far,” said Freeman.
The final three spots in the starting lineup are a battle between eight new players to the varsity squad this season.
“We have some middle schoolers who are showing up every day and working out with us and doing everything we doing and we are trying to give them confidence,” said Freeman.
Of those, Freeman noted he is impressed with what Dakota Coleman has done in the offseason.
“She’s young but we hope she can add some depth to our team in a couple of positions,” said Freeman. “Then we have two other freshmen, Kiki Hewlett and Kylie McDaniel, who are still learning the speed of the varsity level but we hope can be part of the lineup.”
That is if Marathon can keep a schedule together as they have already lost four games before the season even started. Still, Freeman believes the schedule will be competitive, with the likes of Key West twice on the docket as well as challenging foes in Keys Gate, Somerset Silver Palms and Palmetto, who shut out the Dolphins last season. Marathon will also be competing in the Orange Bowl tournament, the former Slamball tournament, as well as playing two of the three teams in its district.
“We’ll have a good idea of where we stand at the end of the season because I think it’s a pretty balanced schedule,” said Freeman.
Despite nearly being a year since the last time they were able to play as a team, Freeman expressed he feels they can pick back up where they left off and win a fifth championship before making a potential run to the regional finals where John Carroll is likely to be looming after eliminating Marathon in that round four times.
“We are happy with where we are now but we want to get better, but I’m sure that’s the same for every team right now,” said Freeman. “We would love to challenge them and get to the final four and see what happens from there.”