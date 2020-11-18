Fans may not recognize the Marathon girls basketball team or their opponents may dismiss them as being small, but coach Andy Garvey and the Lady ‘Fins aim to change those opinions as they hope to return to the court with a quick, exciting team that goes to the ball and scores this season, even though the roster has less depth than previous years.
“We have a pretty young team,” said second-year varsity coach Garvey as he looked ahead to the 2020 season. “I’ve got four [sophomores] and everybody else is in seventh, eighth [grades] or a freshman and one junior.”
His team’s goal this season is to win more than the six games they won last year, but most importantly to make sure everybody is healthy so they all return next year.
Practices have been good, according to the coach, and despite everyone having to keep on their mask, they have been hustling, going to the ball, doing all the drills they are supposed to be doing, and shooting free throws.
This season’s team promises to be a new team with a new look, especially after losing one of the best point guards in their program’s history, Leta Ricart, to graduation.
Garvey explained he is doing what any high school coach does in this situation, rebuilding and reshaping his team’s strategy accordingly.
The Dolphins coach added he is shifting his approach to keep his team competitive by focusing on their strengths, as the squad’s overall lack of height is a concern.
The Dolphins girls’ strengths, however, are quickness and speed.
“We’ll get the ball and run and gun, fast break every time we get the ball,” Garvey said.
That speed begins with the starters, which consist of three sophomores, one junior, and an eighth-grader, and he was quick to point out each’s strengths, beginning with the program’s new point guard, Abrianna Marshall. The coach claimed she is someone who “excels at shooting threes and driving.”
Joining Marshall in the starting lineup will be Molly Prince, who is someone who provides size at center standing at 6 feet tall. Garvey said of Prince, “She’s a very good post-up player, very good, she can shoot with both hands, left and right.”
Elana Eubanks is the youngest starter of the group but is someone who is already showing signs of being a key player the coach said.
“She’s another shooting guard and she’s the one that gets the team going,” said Garvey.
Annelysse Castillo returns to the court after not playing the two previous years. Garvey said, “She can talk to the players, and [she] acts like a captain.”
Janiya Pyfrom rounds out the starters and she “Is a good defensive player,” Garvey said. “She’s quick, she gets to the ball and moves around like crazy.”
Garvey expressed he is happy with the squad despite the inexperience at the high school level.
“It’s a good group of girls. They’re all quick and they all know basketball. I have no problem with this group of girls right here,” Garvey said.
He emphasized he is looking forward to seeing this group coming together during the next couple of years as they mature as players and ladies — which is one of the coach’s personal goals.
“Win or lose, no matter what, we’ll always stick together,” Garvey said with a resounding sound of pride in his voice.
Garvey said he just wants his team to go out there, have a good time, and run through all the plays, while he makes sure the girls do all the right things.
And because of his team’s inexperience, Garvey was not as focused on any particular game on his team’s schedule as much as he was looking forward to the opportunity for his team to go out and compete.
“Because we are so young, the rivals are out the window. We’re just going to go out there and playing basketball,” Garvey said.
What can Lady ‘Fins fans expect in 2020?
In Garvey’s words, “It’s a new team, so they might just come out there and be like, ‘you have a small team, you might not win a game,’ but then when [fans] see the girls out there hustling up and down the court, they’ll think different. [They’ll think], ‘you have a pretty good team this year, they’re quick, they just go to the ball and score.’”