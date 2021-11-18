Sorry, an error occurred.
The Marathon High girls basketball team kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with a 47-30 victory against Immculata-LaSalle on Monday, Nov. 15, on the Middle Keys campus. The Lady ‘Fins were back in action on Wednesday against Coral Shores and again on Thursday versus SLAM Academy, both at home at 5 p.m., before taking off for the Thanksgiving Break, with a return to games coming on Dec. 1 at Key West at 4 p.m.