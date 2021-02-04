Despite trailing by a point at halftime, the Marathon girls basketball team poured it on in the final two quarters to edge out Westminster Christian, 54-50, in the District 16-3A semifinals on Tuesday night on the Middle Keys campus.
“We played as a team in this game,” said Marathon coach Andre Garvey. “We passed the ball around, we played good defense and all the young girls stepped up.”
Marathon’s Molly Prince came up big as well, posting a double-double in the game with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Her point total was a season-high.
“She is a really good player,” said Garvey. “She steps up when we need her to step up. She’s a very good defensive player as well. She knows how to get there, block out girls and get her own shots.”
Westminster led 16-11 after the first quarter and took a 29-28 lead into the half, but an inspiring halftime speech by Garvey helped carry his team through the final two quarters, according to the coach.
“I told those girls they have to dig deep, this is our time to shine, so if they wanted it, they had to dig deep and go down and get it and they all did it,” stated Garvey.
The tide indeed changed, and by the end of the third quarter, Marathon was leading 39-24.
Prince and Abrianna Marshall were key players in that turnaround quarter, according to their coach.
“Marshall stepped up as point guard, passed the ball around, started to drive in and get her baskets as well,” said her coach. Marshall finished the game with nine points.
Garvey additionally highlighted the play of Kayesha Christian.
“She is only in ninth grade and she shut out their main shooter,” the Dolphins coach said. “I have to give it to her, she has only played basketball for two years, she stepped up.”
The final quarter provided more drama.
“We were up 54-50,” according to Garvey. “And they had the ball with 45 seconds left and Marshall made a big block, and that sealed the victory for us.”
It was that play that made the difference, Garvey said, along with one other big play at the end.
“In the last 10 seconds of the game, Marti Yana Kilbourne stole the ball and really sealed the game for us. She came down from the paint all the way out to the three-point line to steal the ball,” Garvey said.
Garvey said the girls were even more excited than he was as the final buzzer sounded.
A proud-sounding Garvey, whose team next plays on the road Friday at 4 p.m. against Palmer for the District 16-2A championship said, “I just want to give a shoutout to the team itself.”