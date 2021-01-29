Six seasons ago, the first girls weightlifting program in Monroe County started at Marathon High school. Since that point, it has grown to be Keys-wide, at all three county schools, with four state qualifiers in that time span, never more than one in any season, as well as a record 27 regional qualifiers a season ago.
This season promises to shatter all those marks, as on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Marathon High during the District 16-1A Finals, the Lady ’Fins defended their crown by scoring 58 points to best Key West’s 41, which was good for runner-up honors by three points. Coral Shores turned in a 38 that was good for a third-place finish. All the while, there were a record-breaking 45 county lifters who qualified for the Region 4-1A Finals, which will be held this Saturday, Jan. 30, at Lemon Bay High, with the three county coaches all expecting to have a potential state qualifier.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert. “I was just really happy for the girls because it’s been such a long season, we’ve been going since the middle of October, so it’s nice to see their hard work pay off.”
In fact, the Lady ’Fins program has built so much in the past six seasons that Schubert was able to line up two girls in each of the 10 weight classes — all 20 of whom were able to advance to this Saturday’s regional round.
“We definitely had the numbers and almost everybody scored for us,” said Schubert. “We also had a couple of girls move up in the rankings from the season score sheet, so that helped as well. They just did a great job.”
Despite filling up the score sheet, Schubert admits that his team was not expecting to defend its district title.
“I told them we were the defending champs and the other teams were going to be anxious to come out and show what they could do against us,” said Schubert. “I also told them we had a great chance of winning again and they were doubtful they could do it. We had a lot of girls at the meet who had never actually been to one, so there were a lot of nerves. I was glad they could just keep in under control and focused so we could do what we have been doing all year.”
The coach added he was most impressed with Rylan Chappa, who claimed the individual district crown in the 101-pound weight class, ahead of Coral Shores’ Annavara Peixoto, Dolphins teammate Allie Brabanec and Key West’s Kaylee Perez.
“Rylan is a beast and she continuously surprised me with how much weight she can do and how little she is,” said Schubert. “She’s just exceptional.”
In six seasons, so far the Dolphins have had two athletes — Rachel Torres Brown and Oriana Menendez — each qualify twice for the state finals, but the coach believes Chappa has a good chance of joining that shortlist.
“There’s going to be a lot of girl at regionals and some strong stuff going on there, so we will see,” said Schubert. “It’s going to be exciting. Looking at the numbers, I think Coral Shores and Key West could have some girls going this year too, so it should be exciting and fun.”
The Dolphins coach also credited the efforts of his seniors, who he stated “really came through.”
That included Carly Childress, who was second at 129, just edging out Key West’s Ocean Leto, who is coming off wisdom tooth surgery, and Coral Shores Makena Woolet-Stock. Schubert also expressed his pleasure in Celine Ponzoa, who was third at 139 pounds behind Key West’s Yahaira Williams, who won the district title, and Savannah Oropeza. The Dolphins coach also noted that Rachel Mathis set a personal record for a second-place finish in the loaded 169-pound weight classes that included district winner Marina Goins from Key West, Madeline Langley from Coral Shores, who was third, Marathon’s Cassie Breil in fourth, and Key West’s Emily Bracher in fifth. Sarah Kratzert also had a personal best for Marathon at 199 pounds to take second behind Coral Shore’s Amber Stevens, while Emily Suarez was the winner of the 183-pound weight class, in front of Angelina Bello and Brooke Barrow.
Coral Shores also had Alison Woltanski win the 119-pound weight class, topping Marathon’s Clare Merryman, while Key West’s Breanna Allen was second in front of Yasmary Santon of marathon and Juniper Crumb of Coral Shores in the Unlimited Class.
“It was a great day for a lot of the girls,” said Schubert.
“Marathon is a good team with a good coach and I congratulate them,” said Key West coach Stacey Pilari, whose team will be sending 12 lifters to Saturday’s meet after recording its best finish in just the third season of competition.
“We’ve got some girls I think are going to do really well at regionals,” said Pilari.
Of those favored to reach the state finals from the Lady Conchs is Goins, as well as Heaven Rodriguez at 154 pounds, who took second to district champion Kaylee Stoky from Coral shores.
“I really think Maria is going to qualify for states, I feel it really strongly. There’s also a potential Val (Thene) could have a shot,” said Pilari, referring to the 110-pound champion who finished ahead of teammate Donna Correa. “Right now [Thene] is third in the region, but you never know what’s going to happen. Lifters could get overzealous and miss a lift and not even get on the board. We’ve had that happen. Another I think that could make it is Heaven Rodriguez.”
The Conchs coach also expressed that despite the excitement at the meet, there was a major disappointment when Chloe Knowles, who the coach believes to be a potential state qualifier, missed the weigh-in cut as she was less than a pound from minimum weight for her class.
“She is the captain and leads the girls with such a great example,” said Pilari. “Part of it is my own fault and I take full responsibility for it.”
The coach explained that during season lifters are allowed to weigh-in less than their weight’s minimum but during districts, they have to weigh between the weight class limits.
“She was under for her first weigh-in by five pounds and then was under for her second weigh-in by four ounces, but weighed in with her warm-ups on, which was grounds for disqualification,” said Pilari. “They wouldn’t give her a chance for her third weigh-in, even though she had only less than a pound to gain. We were upset about that one, and it’s tough because she worked so hard to get there, so why not help her over something so easily fixed.”
Pilari said she believes Knowles would have finished no worse than district runner-up, but it would not have made a difference in the Conchs’ overall standings. Even with that disappointment, Pilari conveyed winning the district runner-up in only the program’s third season was a huge success.
“They have done incredible this year and I think we would have had an even better shot if some of the breaks went our way,” said Pilari. “Just a couple of things happened that just weren’t in our favor, but we go on.”
Eighteen more than a record-setting season last year will be moving on from Monroe County — 20 Lady ’Fins, 13 Lady ’Canes and 12 Lady Conchs.
“The girls are loving it because they are seeing their bodies change and it’s empowering to them, it really is,” said Pilari.
Also making this season sweeter than the previous six, Marathon was able to celebrate with the title on its home court just moments after the conclusion of the event — something they were unable to do a year ago after waiting for a recount to determine them the winner a day later
“It probably took about 30 minutes longer to double-check this year, but I was really excited for the girls to celebrate,” said Schubert, who started the Lady ’Fins weightlifting program six seasons ago. “It was a lot of fun and doing it at our first district meet we’ve held is pretty special.”