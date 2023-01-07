When Westwood Christian was scheduled to make the trip to the Middle Keys to play against Marathon High, the Warriors could not muster up enough players to warrant the drive south, thus they forfeited to the Lady ’Fins.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, during the schedule away portion of the series, Westwood Christian was ready to play once again and Marathon was certain to not miss the match, as it had been a 20-day break for the Lady ’Fins since the previous time they were on the pitch.
Marathon did not show any signs of rust from the hiatus as they cruised to a 3-0 victory on the Warriors’ home turf in Miami.
“The midfield did a great job controlling the game,” said Marathon coach Tracy McDonald.
The victory came without Marathon being at full strength, something that was not going to keep the Lady ’Fins from playing the match, but still they had to find a starting goal keeper. Kylie McDaniel stepped into the role, thwarting a penalty kick to keep the clean sheet intact, making five saves in the process.
That was more than enough for the Marathon offense, which received scores from Rain Banks, Sara Strama and Hannah Davis to improve their record to 6-3 on the season.
Up next for Marathon was a rematch against Monroe County rival Coral Shores, who was the last opponent for the Lady ’Fins before the holiday hiatus that resulted in a 6-0 victory on Dec. 15.