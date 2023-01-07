lady fins soccer

After a forfeit win against Westwood Christian earlier in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign, the Marathon High girls soccer team complete the season sweep on Thursday, Jan. 5.

 Photo provided

When Westwood Christian was scheduled to make the trip to the Middle Keys to play against Marathon High, the Warriors could not muster up enough players to warrant the drive south, thus they forfeited to the Lady ’Fins.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, during the schedule away portion of the series, Westwood Christian was ready to play once again and Marathon was certain to not miss the match, as it had been a 20-day break for the Lady ’Fins since the previous time they were on the pitch.

jwcooke@keysnews.com