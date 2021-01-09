There were signs of improvement even in a loss as the Marathon girls basketball team dropped a seventh straight to open the season, 53-44, on Thursday night at Westminster Christian.
“They had a pretty good team and they pressed pretty good. We couldn’t break their press. We had a lot of turnovers and that killed us,” said Marathon head coach Andre Garvey following the loss.
Despite falling to 0-7 on the season, Garvey maintains there are reasons to be optimistic as he is seeing signs of improvement out of his young team.
“I am seeing more hustle,” said the Lady ’Fins coach. “We just have to get more conditioned.”
The coach also had high praise for Molly Prince and her efforts in this game.
“She had a ton of rebounds, scored a lot of baskets (14 points), she helped out a lot, a lot on defense and she had a lot of blocked shots. She played a hell of a game,” the coach stated with a sense of pride in his voice. “I couldn’t take anything from her. She coached herself tonight. She hustled, ran down the court, got all the rebounds, boxed out, she was like my assistant coach.”
Garvey, who said he has been at Marathon coaching the team since 2000, first as an assistant and now head coach the past two seasons, declared Prince to be “one of the better post players I’ve coached in a while. She knows more about basketball. She is a very, very good basketball player.”
It was not Prince alone as Gravey also praised the play of Abrianna Marshall and Elana Eubanks.
“Abrianna Marshall played point guard, she got a couple steals, she had 10 points tonight,” said Garvey adding that Eubanks had nine points.
Garvey stated the primary focus in practice going forward will be to find a way to break the press, get all the rebounds they can, work on their defense, and ball-handling, which he bel;eives they will have time to regorup as their next game is not until next Wednesday, Jan. 13, against Floria Christian at 4 p.m.
“That’s one scrappy team right there,” said Dolphins coach said about Florida Christian.” They are young like us, they are just scrappier.”