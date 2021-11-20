After being outscored by 17 goals in the first four halves of the season, the Marathon High girls soccer team is already starting to show signs of development as across the next five halves of play the Lady ’Fins allowed their opponents to net just four goals.
While all three of those matches ended up with losses — including an eventual 7-0 difference against Monroe County rival Coral Shores on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Tavernier coming off a 1-0 loss to SLAM Academy on Monday, Nov. 14 — Marathon coach Tracy McDonald stressed she sees the improvement in her players.
“We are disappointed because we felt like (SLAM) was a winnable game,” said McDonald. “We have been playing to our level of competition and in that game, we played down a little bit.”
In the loss to SLAM, the goal was netted in the first 10 minutes of action and from there neither team was able to score again, something the Lady ’Fins have yet to do this season.
“We just didn’t do what we had to do, so we were really disappointed,” said McDonald. “But we can’t win again until we find that way to score a goal.”
Despite not having a win on her stat line yet, Dolphins goalkeeper Justice Lee Isom made seven saves in a 2-0 loss to Florida Christian on Friday, Nov. 12, then had several more in the next losses to SLAM and Coral Shores on Wednesday, during which Marathon trailed just 1-0 at halftime against it Monroe County rivals.
“Justice has shown a lot of grit in goal,” said McDonald. “They are doing a great job supporting and backing each other up. We would have loved a win tonight but the improvement they have made in the past two weeks is enormous and I could not be prouder.”
Also adding to the excitement of the team, cross country state finalist Lincy Montenegro and Rain Banks returned this week, which the coach noted brought needed depth of the squad.
“They just need to get into a groove with us,” said McDonald. “They haven’t fully learned how to work together yet, and they had moments against Coral Shores, and when they do, it’s beautiful.
“The parts are all here, we just need time to bond as a team,” the coach continued. “We just need to be patient, and that’s my weakness, They are good kids and I want them to be good players, today. They just keep overcoming one thing after another and they are just not there yet, but they are so close.”
In fact, McDonald expressed that she saw signs of life from the offense in the loss to Coral Shores, until the second half when wet weather and fatigue, according to the coach, played a factor in the Hurricanes outscoring the Dolphins 6-0.
“We still don’t have that deep of a bench,” said McDonald. “Their spirits were still up, they were just tired which means we need to condition some more or a lot.”
The Lady ’Fins were scheduled to play a third home game in a week span, before taking a break for Thanksgiving, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather, even though the team made the trip, and instead Marathon will have a two-week break before returning to the field on Dec. 3 in Key West.
“I can’t ask any more of them than they have been doing,” said McDonald. “They are staying strong, talking about what needs to be improved and I see them going nowhere but up.”