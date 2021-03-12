With eight players racking up 13 hits for the Marathon High softball team on Wednesday, the Lady ’Fins were able to snap one of its longest losing skids — if not the longest — since coach Kevin Freeman took control of the program in the 2015-16 season with a 15-6 victory at SLAM Academy.
“We definitely needed a win,” said Freeman. “I can’t remember the last time we lost four games in a row.”
Lady ’Fins ace Cecily Ozbun did not know that feeling either as she had previously only lost three in a row, just twice during his school career that dates back to her seventh-grade campaign in 2015-16. So, when given the chance, the senior nearly single-handily squashed the skid going 3-for-4 from the plate with a home run and double while scoring three times, along with striking out 13 and allowing two earned runs on one walk and five hits in the complete-game performance on the mound.
“Cecily pitched a very good game and we really needed that from her,” said Freeman.
After surrendering six runs in the second, on just one hit, Marathon responded with six runs of its own in the third to take the lead for good. Kyla Sipe singled twice in the at-bats, as teammates Sarah Kratzert and Kiki Hewlitt added base knocks to put the Dolphins in front, 8-6.
From that point forward it was all Marathon, with Ozbun crossing home in the fourth on an RBI single by Allison Garcia, then four more in the fifth on a Obzun’s home run, as well as a two-run single from Paskiewicz and sacrifice fly by Kipe. The Lady ’Fins reeled in a pair of insurance runs on a triple by Mcguire, an Ozbun single and three SLAM errors in the sixth.
After snapping the skid, Marathon now has a pair of tests on the schedule with Keys Gate, who beat the Dolphins, 13-2, in the first meeting between the squads during the opening week of the regular season, up next on Wednesay, March 17, before Key West comes to town a night later for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
“Hopefully we can continue to play better and hit the ball as well as we did tonight,” said Freeman.