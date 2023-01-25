The seniors from the Key West High girls basketball team had their moment pregame in front of their friends and family at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
Once the ball was tipped off, Monroe County rival Marathon stole the show as the second-quarter output by the Lady ’Fins alone was nearly enough to best the Lady Conchs during a 53-20 final on Friday, Jan. 20, in Key West.
Already in front by nine at the end of the first quarter, Marathon broke open the game in the second as Abrianna Marshall dropped in nine of her game-high 18 points in the quarter for a 32-10 advantage at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter the Lady ’Fins had expanded the lead to 30 points, despite Monica Bueno making a 3-pointer and finishing with four of her team-best eight points.
Even with Marathon going to the bench in the fourth, they were able to get the running clock started via the FHSAA mercy rule, with Elena Eubank, before taking a seat for the game, making a 3-pointer to bring her total to 13 in the game. Marti Kilbourne contributed 10 points to the winning cause, Kayesha Christian had four points, Aniyla Hawkins scored five, and Payton Junker had two.
Key West seniors Ziamora Cartwright netted five points and Emily Tran bucketed four, while Aubrey Hunter and Colleen Barter each scored two.
Marathon followed the victory on Friday with a third consecutive win, 53-43, at NSU School to bring its record to 10-8 and will close out the regular season on Thursday, Jan. 26, and then host Westminster Christian on Jan. 31.
Key West, now 1-10, finished its regular season on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Coral Shores.