The seniors from the Key West High girls basketball team had their moment pregame in front of their friends and family at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

Once the ball was tipped off, Monroe County rival Marathon stole the show as the second-quarter output by the Lady ’Fins alone was nearly enough to best the Lady Conchs during a 53-20 final on Friday, Jan. 20, in Key West.

